Aditya Birla SL Multi Index Fund of Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Multi Index Fund of Fund Reg G
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 26-Sep-2022
Fund Manager
: Dhaval Joshi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 17.3
Invest wise with Expert advice
Aditya Birla SL Multi Index Fund of Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.7382
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For redemption / switch-out of units on or before 15 days from the date of allotment: 0.50% of applicable NAV. For redemption / switch-out of units after 15 days from the date of allotment - Nil
Aditya Birla SL Multi Index Fund of Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Multi Index Fund of Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.52
4.37
-2.27
-5.69
9.38
-
-
17.23
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
Aditya Birla SL Multi Index Fund of Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL Multi Index Fund of Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Zerodha Nifty 1D
|-/-
|15.48
|249686
|2.67
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak Nifty 50
|-/-
|14.86
|105773
|2.57
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Nippon India ETF Gold BeES
|-/-
|14.41
|350763
|2.49
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL Nifty Next 50 Index Fund-Dir (G)
|-/-
|13.64
|1675714
|2.35
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL Nifty 200 Quality 30 ETF
|-/-
|9.44
|870698
|1.63
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL Nifty Midcap 150 IF - Dir (G)
|-/-
|8.41
|727077
|1.45
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL CRISIL Broad Based Gilt ETF
|-/-
|7.19
|117631
|1.24
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL Nifty IT ETF
|-/-
|7.07
|309794
|1.22
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL CRISIL 10 Year Gilt ETF
|-/-
|6.60
|109151
|1.14
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|3.00
|0
|0.51
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.13
|0
|-0.02
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement