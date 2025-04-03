Aditya Birla SL NASDAQ 100 FOF Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL NASDAQ 100 FOF Dir G
AMC
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 15-Oct-2021
Fund Manager
: Dhaval Joshi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 407.46
Aditya Birla SL NASDAQ 100 FOF Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.1609
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Aditya Birla SL NASDAQ 100 FOF Dir G- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL NASDAQ 100 FOF Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-2.63
-7.39
-7.66
0.98
10.87
13.51
-
9.76
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
Aditya Birla SL NASDAQ 100 FOF Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL NASDAQ 100 FOF Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|iShares Nasdaq 100 UCITS ETF
|-/-
|99.53
|39307
|405.56
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.70
|0
|2.87
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.24
|0
|-0.98
