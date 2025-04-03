Aditya Birla SL Nifty 200 Momentum 30 ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Nifty 200 Momentum 30 ETF
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 29-Jul-2022
Fund Manager
: Priya Sridhar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 41.03
Aditya Birla SL Nifty 200 Momentum 30 ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 28.1448
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Aditya Birla SL Nifty 200 Momentum 30 ETF- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Nifty 200 Momentum 30 ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.8
3.48
-16.2
-24.46
-11.38
-
-
16.41
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
Aditya Birla SL Nifty 200 Momentum 30 ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL Nifty 200 Momentum 30 ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|5.97
|15621
|2.45
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|5.38
|13099
|2.21
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|5.29
|8396
|2.17
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|5.26
|14531
|2.16
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.26
|13569
|2.16
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|5.04
|13145
|2.07
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.02
|3764
|2.06
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|4.95
|91458
|2.03
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|4.70
|1385
|1.93
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|4.51
|3495
|1.85
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|4.20
|24105
|1.72
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|4.18
|3537
|1.71
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.87
|64578
|1.59
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|3.62
|2129
|1.48
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|3.43
|1915
|1.40
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|3.33
|2956
|1.36
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|3.12
|8769
|1.28
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|2.72
|28322
|1.11
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.60
|5613
|1.06
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|2.15
|6881
|0.88
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|2.12
|49035
|0.87
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|2.08
|1847
|0.85
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|1.76
|5478
|0.72
|Equity
|Kalyan Jewellers
|Consumer Durables
|1.59
|14157
|0.65
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.51
|2102
|0.61
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|1.49
|789
|0.61
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.40
|48677
|0.57
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.23
|7062
|0.50
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|1.12
|174
|0.46
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|0.91
|10920
|0.37
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.17
|0
|0.07
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.14
|0
|-0.05
