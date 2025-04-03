Aditya Birla SL Nifty 50 Index Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Nifty 50 Index Fund G
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 10-Sep-2002
Fund Manager
: Priya Sridhar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 920.26
Aditya Birla SL Nifty 50 Index Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 234.0571
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: For Purchases / switch in of units, less than Rs.5 crores in value , an exit load of 1.00% is payable if units are redeemed / switched out within 15 days from the date of allotment. For purchases / swotch in of units Rs. 5 crores in value & above , No exit load is payable.
Aditya Birla SL Nifty 50 Index Fund G- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Nifty 50 Index Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.45
5.06
-3.03
-7.77
4.36
10.19
23.91
15
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Aditya Birla SL Nifty 50 Index Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL Nifty 50 Index Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|13.28
|705527
|122.22
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|8.56
|654656
|78.82
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|8.21
|629838
|75.58
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|6.12
|334205
|56.40
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.24
|248837
|39.07
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|3.75
|109223
|34.55
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|3.70
|862614
|34.07
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|3.58
|94818
|33.02
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.91
|264594
|26.87
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|2.81
|136238
|25.92
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.67
|357049
|24.59
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.40
|25968
|22.15
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.30
|82141
|21.23
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|1.96
|82365
|18.04
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.73
|100150
|15.95
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.68
|98215
|15.46
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.58
|12209
|14.58
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.48
|439319
|13.68
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.31
|194483
|12.07
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.28
|38386
|11.81
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.16
|10581
|10.71
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.14
|768790
|10.54
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.14
|420278
|10.54
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|1.08
|20602
|9.99
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.03
|50741
|9.50
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.99
|41961
|9.14
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|0.95
|58896
|8.76
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.92
|134871
|8.55
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.91
|89036
|8.46
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.88
|331817
|8.17
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.88
|10295
|8.13
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.88
|359872
|8.10
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|0.86
|129671
|8.00
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.86
|34475
|7.95
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|0.84
|210436
|7.77
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.79
|68384
|7.31
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|0.79
|262717
|7.29
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.79
|33227
|7.27
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.78
|50999
|7.17
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.68
|56586
|6.31
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|0.66
|12765
|6.09
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.65
|61280
|6.06
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.65
|99168
|6.03
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|0.64
|41519
|5.93
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.63
|60349
|5.81
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|0.61
|9392
|5.68
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|0.54
|10934
|5.02
|Equity
|Adani Enterp.
|Metals & Minerals Trading
|0.52
|23099
|4.84
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.48
|12027
|4.42
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.46
|179572
|4.26
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.08
|0
|0.80
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.07
|0
|-0.66
