Aditya Birla SL Nifty 50 Index Fund G

Aditya Birla SL Nifty 50 Index Fund G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Aditya Birla SL Nifty 50 Index Fund G

AMC

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Index

Launch Date

10-Sep-2002

Fund Manager

Priya Sridhar

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

920.26

Aditya Birla SL Nifty 50 Index Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  234.0571

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

For Purchases / switch in of units, less than Rs.5 crores in value , an exit load of 1.00% is payable if units are redeemed / switched out within 15 days from the date of allotment. For purchases / swotch in of units Rs. 5 crores in value & above , No exit load is payable.

Aditya Birla SL Nifty 50 Index Fund G- NAV Chart

Aditya Birla SL Nifty 50 Index Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.45
5.06
-3.03
-7.77
4.36
10.19
23.91
15
Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36

Aditya Birla SL Nifty 50 Index Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Aditya Birla SL Nifty 50 Index Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
ITC Hotels84,891

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks13.28705527122.22
EquityICICI BankBanks8.5665465678.82
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products8.2162983875.58
EquityInfosysIT - Software6.1233420556.40
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services4.2424883739.07
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction3.7510922334.55
EquityITCDiversified FMCG3.7086261434.07
EquityTCSIT - Software3.589481833.02
EquityAxis BankBanks2.9126459426.87
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks2.8113623825.92
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks2.6735704924.59
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance2.402596822.15
EquityM & MAutomobiles2.308214121.23
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG1.968236518.04
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.7310015015.95
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software1.689821515.46
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles1.581220914.58
EquityNTPCPower1.4843931913.68
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles1.3119448312.07
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables1.283838611.81
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.161058110.71
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals1.1476879010.54
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower1.1442027810.54
EquityTrentRetailing1.08206029.99
EquityBajaj FinservFinance1.03507419.50
EquityAsian PaintsConsumer Durables0.99419619.14
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software0.95588968.76
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.921348718.55
EquityJSW SteelFerrous Metals0.91890368.46
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense0.883318178.17
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.88102958.13
EquityO N G COil0.883598728.10
EquityShriram FinanceFinance0.861296718.00
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products0.86344757.95
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels0.842104367.77
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure0.79683847.31
EquityWiproIT - Software0.792627177.29
EquityNestle IndiaFood Products0.79332277.27
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.78509997.17
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.68565866.31
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles0.66127656.09
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.65612806.06
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.65991686.03
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance0.64415195.93
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & other Products0.63603495.81
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services0.6193925.68
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products0.54109345.02
EquityAdani Enterp.Metals & Minerals Trading0.52230994.84
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles0.48120274.42
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products0.461795724.26
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-0.0800.80
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.070-0.66

Key information

Fund House:
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Sep-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,84,999.93
Trustee/s:
Aditya Birla Sun Life Tru, Mr. Debasish Mallick, Mr. karim Gilani
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.A.Balasubramanian
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Sandeep Asthana, Mr.A. Balasubramanian, Mr.Ramesh Abhishek, Mr.Sunder Rajan Raman, Mr.Amrit Kanwal, Mr.Sandeep Asthana
Compliance Officer/s:
Parth Makwana
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Keerti Gupta
Fund Manager/s:
Priya Sridhar
Auditors:
S.R.Battiboi & Co. LLP-Fo, M/s. Haribhakti & Co. - F

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One World Centre,Tower 1,17th Flr, Jupiter Mills,senapati Bapat Marg,Elphinstone Road, Mumbai 400013
Contact Nos:
022 43568000 / 022 43568008
Fax:
022 43568110/8111
Email:
abslamc.cs@adityabirlacapital.com
Website:
https://mutualfund.adityabirlacapital.com

