Aditya Birla SL Nifty Healthcare ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Nifty Healthcare ETF
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 08-Oct-2021
Fund Manager
: Priya Sridhar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 37.95
Aditya Birla SL Nifty Healthcare ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.1672
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Aditya Birla SL Nifty Healthcare ETF- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Nifty Healthcare ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.75
8.67
-6.93
-5.15
14.46
18.64
-
14.98
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
Aditya Birla SL Nifty Healthcare ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL Nifty Healthcare ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|21.77
|51871
|8.26
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|9.79
|26414
|3.71
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|9.18
|35661
|3.48
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|8.80
|6101
|3.34
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|8.62
|29308
|3.27
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|7.75
|4864
|2.94
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.81
|11582
|2.20
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.74
|13421
|1.42
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.50
|4511
|1.32
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.12
|2550
|1.18
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.77
|12009
|1.05
|Equity
|Laurus Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.62
|18892
|0.99
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.43
|7230
|0.92
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.32
|6516
|0.88
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.00
|250
|0.75
|Equity
|Biocon
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.72
|21601
|0.65
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|1.49
|8676
|0.56
|Equity
|Dr Lal Pathlabs
|Healthcare Services
|1.09
|1794
|0.41
|Equity
|Granules India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.84
|6951
|0.32
|Equity
|Metropolis Healt
|Healthcare Services
|0.52
|1246
|0.19
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.03
|0
|0.01
