Aditya Birla SL Nifty SDL Apr 2027 Index Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Nifty SDL Apr 2027 Index Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 14-Jan-2022
Fund Manager
: Bhupesh Bameta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 4165.42
Aditya Birla SL Nifty SDL Apr 2027 Index Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.182
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For redemption / switch-out of units on or before 30 days from the date of allotment: 0.50% of applicable NAV. For redemption / switch-out of units after 30 days from the date of allotment - Nil
Aditya Birla SL Nifty SDL Apr 2027 Index Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Nifty SDL Apr 2027 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.36
0.93
2.27
3.79
8.44
6.34
-
6.4
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Aditya Birla SL Nifty SDL Apr 2027 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL Nifty SDL Apr 2027 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|4.19
|17137600
|173.81
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|3.96
|16000000
|164.24
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|3.88
|16000000
|161.33
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|3.77
|15545700
|156.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|3.67
|15000000
|152.22
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|3.57
|14711800
|148.43
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|3.52
|14500000
|146.26
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.72
|11454400
|113.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.41
|10000000
|100.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|2.33
|9500000
|96.80
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|2.32
|9500000
|96.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.20
|9000000
|91.26
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|2.19
|9000000
|91.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.06
|8500000
|85.73
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.94
|8000000
|80.79
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|1.80
|7500000
|74.67
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|1.78
|8432000
|73.89
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.70
|7000000
|70.61
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.70
|7916000
|70.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.69
|7010000
|70.38
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.58
|6500000
|65.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.57
|6477400
|65.51
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.57
|6500000
|65.25
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|1.22
|5000000
|50.82
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|1.21
|5000000
|50.31
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.21
|5000000
|50.31
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.21
|5000000
|50.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.21
|5000000
|50.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|1.21
|5000000
|50.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|1.21
|5000000
|50.27
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|1.10
|4500000
|45.73
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.09
|4500000
|45.32
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.09
|4500000
|45.21
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.08
|4500000
|45.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.01
|4640000
|42.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.97
|4000000
|40.52
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.95
|4000000
|39.80
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.90
|4206900
|37.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.85
|3500000
|35.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.84
|3500000
|35.18
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.83
|3938800
|34.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.82
|3408300
|34.35
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.82
|3435900
|34.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.73
|3000000
|30.40
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.71
|2900000
|29.45
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.68
|2850000
|28.22
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.66
|2729800
|27.63
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.61
|2500000
|25.41
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.61
|2500000
|25.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.60
|2500000
|25.22
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.60
|2500000
|25.21
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.60
|2500000
|25.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.60
|2500000
|25.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.60
|2500000
|25.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.60
|2499800
|25.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.60
|2500000
|25.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2060
|-/-
|0.60
|2500000
|25.07
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.60
|2500000
|25.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.49
|2000000
|20.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.48
|2000000
|20.14
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.41
|1700000
|17.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.39
|1600000
|16.39
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.38
|1600000
|16.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.37
|1554300
|15.44
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.36
|1500000
|15.18
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.36
|1500000
|15.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.26
|1100000
|11.18
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.25
|1027200
|10.42
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.24
|1000000
|10.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.24
|1000000
|10.16
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.24
|1000000
|10.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.24
|1000000
|10.12
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.24
|1000000
|10.12
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.24
|1000000
|10.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.24
|1000000
|10.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.24
|1000000
|10.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.24
|1000000
|10.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.24
|1000000
|10.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.24
|1104000
|10.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.20
|850000
|8.67
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.20
|827800
|8.40
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.20
|828500
|8.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.16
|667900
|6.71
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.13
|550000
|5.52
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.12
|500000
|5.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.12
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.12
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.12
|500000
|5.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.12
|500000
|5.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.12
|500000
|5.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.12
|500000
|5.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.11
|500000
|4.95
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.07
|317200
|3.19
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.07
|300000
|3.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.04
|200000
|2.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.04
|200000
|2.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.02
|100000
|1.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.02
|88000
|0.88
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.02
|86800
|0.87
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.00
|20000
|0.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.20
|50
|0.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.54
|0
|64.11
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.18
|0
|49.03
