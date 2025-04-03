Aditya Birla SL Nifty SDL Sep 2025 Index Fund Reg IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Nifty SDL Sep 2025 Index Fund Reg IDCW
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 22-Sep-2022
Fund Manager
: Bhupesh Bameta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 61.03
Aditya Birla SL Nifty SDL Sep 2025 Index Fund Reg IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.9122
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Aditya Birla SL Nifty SDL Sep 2025 Index Fund Reg IDCW- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Nifty SDL Sep 2025 Index Fund Reg IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.18
0.58
1.68
3.22
7.16
-
-
7.2
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Aditya Birla SL Nifty SDL Sep 2025 Index Fund Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL Nifty SDL Sep 2025 Index Fund Reg IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|67.23
|4100000
|41.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|8.22
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|5.86
|359800
|3.58
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|5.51
|335000
|3.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|3.79
|231200
|2.31
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|2.28
|139000
|1.39
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.22
|75000
|0.75
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.82
|50000
|0.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.33
|20100
|0.20
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|2.59
|0
|1.58
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.09
|0
|1.28
