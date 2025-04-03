Aditya Birla SL Nifty SDL Sep 2027 Index Fund Reg G
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Nifty SDL Sep 2027 Index Fund Reg G
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 06-Mar-2023
Fund Manager
: Harshil Suvarnkar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 41.1
Aditya Birla SL Nifty SDL Sep 2027 Index Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.7729
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Aditya Birla SL Nifty SDL Sep 2027 Index Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Nifty SDL Sep 2027 Index Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.52
1.05
2.38
3.82
8.48
-
-
8.21
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Aditya Birla SL Nifty SDL Sep 2027 Index Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL Nifty SDL Sep 2027 Index Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|18.41
|750500
|7.58
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|15.55
|756000
|6.40
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|12.95
|525000
|5.33
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|12.27
|500000
|5.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|12.23
|500000
|5.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|12.22
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|7.33
|300000
|3.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|1.23
|50000
|0.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|1.19
|48500
|0.49
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.75
|30000
|0.31
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|4.51
|0
|1.85
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.29
|0
|0.53
