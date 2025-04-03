Aditya Birla SL Nifty Smallcap 50 IF IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Nifty Smallcap 50 IF IDCW
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 15-Mar-2021
Fund Manager
: Priya Sridhar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 183.99
Invest wise with Expert advice
Aditya Birla SL Nifty Smallcap 50 IF IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 18.5978
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For redemption / switch-out of units on or before 90 days from the date of allotment: 0.50% of applicable NAV. For redemption / switch-out of units after 90 days from the date of allotment - Nil
Aditya Birla SL Nifty Smallcap 50 IF IDCW- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Nifty Smallcap 50 IF IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.84
9.6
-13.6
-14.56
4.96
15.88
-
16.74
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Aditya Birla SL Nifty Smallcap 50 IF IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL Nifty Smallcap 50 IF IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|4.50
|16609
|8.29
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|4.40
|42269
|8.10
|Equity
|Laurus Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.67
|128163
|6.75
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|3.66
|209759
|6.73
|Equity
|C D S L
|Capital Markets
|3.49
|57985
|6.42
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|3.43
|63349
|6.32
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.40
|49054
|6.27
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|2.86
|25454
|5.27
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|2.81
|291910
|5.18
|Equity
|Karur Vysya Bank
|Banks
|2.79
|255908
|5.14
|Equity
|Cams Services
|Capital Markets
|2.66
|15585
|4.89
|Equity
|Redington
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|2.35
|193540
|4.34
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.32
|11368
|4.27
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|2.31
|44971
|4.25
|Equity
|Angel One
|Capital Markets
|2.22
|18876
|4.09
|Equity
|Amara Raja Ener.
|Auto Components
|2.12
|39879
|3.90
|Equity
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|2.09
|246676
|3.84
|Equity
|Piramal Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.07
|200574
|3.80
|Equity
|Manappuram Fin.
|Finance
|1.95
|178693
|3.59
|Equity
|Cyient
|IT - Services
|1.89
|27522
|3.48
|Equity
|The Ramco Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.86
|41316
|3.42
|Equity
|Piramal Enterp.
|Finance
|1.84
|38876
|3.39
|Equity
|PNB Housing
|Finance
|1.83
|44119
|3.36
|Equity
|Castrol India
|Petroleum Products
|1.82
|157516
|3.34
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|1.76
|36991
|3.25
|Equity
|Narayana Hrudaya
|Healthcare Services
|1.73
|22106
|3.19
|Equity
|Apar Inds.
|Electrical Equipment
|1.73
|5501
|3.18
|Equity
|A B Real Estate
|Paper, Forest & Jute Products
|1.72
|17037
|3.17
|Equity
|RBL Bank
|Banks
|1.66
|193821
|3.06
|Equity
|Zee Entertainmen
|Entertainment
|1.52
|300840
|2.80
|Equity
|Atul
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.49
|5184
|2.75
|Equity
|Zensar Tech.
|IT - Software
|1.49
|37265
|2.75
|Equity
|CESC
|Power
|1.45
|205312
|2.68
|Equity
|GE Shipping Co
|Transport Services
|1.42
|32282
|2.61
|Equity
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Gas
|1.38
|93728
|2.55
|Equity
|Aarti Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.35
|66361
|2.49
|Equity
|NBCC
|Construction
|1.33
|337042
|2.45
|Equity
|HFCL
|Telecom - Services
|1.28
|298592
|2.36
|Equity
|NCC
|Construction
|1.26
|132938
|2.32
|Equity
|Mahanagar Gas
|Gas
|1.24
|18539
|2.29
|Equity
|Sonata Software
|IT - Software
|1.24
|63383
|2.28
|Equity
|IIFL Finance
|Finance
|1.23
|75365
|2.27
|Equity
|Birlasoft Ltd
|IT - Software
|1.22
|53295
|2.26
|Equity
|Natco Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.22
|29136
|2.24
|Equity
|Ramkrishna Forg.
|Auto Components
|1.17
|33447
|2.16
|Equity
|Hindustan Copper
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.17
|106832
|2.16
|Equity
|PVR Inox
|Entertainment
|1.14
|23230
|2.09
|Equity
|Finolex Cables
|Industrial Products
|1.09
|24646
|2.01
|Equity
|Indiamart Inter.
|Retailing
|1.05
|9923
|1.94
|Equity
|Tejas Networks
|Telecom - Equipment & Accessories
|0.98
|25394
|1.80
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.29
|0
|0.54
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.19
|0
|-0.35
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement