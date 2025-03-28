Aditya Birla SL Overnight Fund Reg IDCW W RI
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Overnight Fund Reg IDCW W RI
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 30-Oct-2018
Fund Manager
: Kaustubh Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 8138.11
Aditya Birla SL Overnight Fund Reg IDCW W RI - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1001.1082
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Aditya Birla SL Overnight Fund Reg IDCW W RI- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Overnight Fund Reg IDCW W RI- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.13
1.15
2.18
4.48
7.89
6.87
5.32
115.26
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Aditya Birla SL Overnight Fund Reg IDCW W RI- Latest Dividends
Aditya Birla SL Overnight Fund Reg IDCW W RI- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|3.19
|6000
|299.94
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.06
|10000000
|99.56
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.53
|5000000
|49.90
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|78.78
|0
|7,387.37
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|15.80
|0
|1,481.85
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.61
|0
|57.43
