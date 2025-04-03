Aditya Birla SL Pharma Healthcare Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Pharma Healthcare Fund Dir G
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Pharma
Launch Date
: 20-Jun-2019
Fund Manager
: Dhaval Shah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 754.75
Invest wise with Expert advice
Aditya Birla SL Pharma Healthcare Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 32.29
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For redemption / switch-out of units on or before 90 days from the date of allotment: 0.5% of applicable NAV. For redemption / switch-out of units after 90 days from the date of allotment: : Nil h
Aditya Birla SL Pharma Healthcare Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Pharma Healthcare Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.71
7.41
-7.71
-7.71
12.78
19.02
25.58
22.57
|Category Avg
0.61
7.84
-8.48
-5.95
16.78
19.91
27.56
17.46
|Category Best
2.16
9.86
-6.12
0.36
30.94
24.06
31.23
38.58
|Category Worst
-1.5
2.66
-11.38
-16.37
5.76
16.38
22.57
-8.71
Aditya Birla SL Pharma Healthcare Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL Pharma Healthcare Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|14.48
|686256
|109.33
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|8.89
|477098
|67.15
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|7.60
|194696
|57.39
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|6.56
|16294
|49.52
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|5.92
|73936
|44.75
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.95
|196214
|37.37
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.78
|341254
|36.11
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|4.28
|527564
|32.32
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.25
|129312
|32.14
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.95
|220197
|29.84
|Equity
|J B Chemicals &
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.07
|140938
|23.17
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.06
|49770
|23.12
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.05
|100574
|23.03
|Equity
|Vijaya Diagnost.
|Healthcare Services
|2.68
|220987
|20.23
|Equity
|Jupiter Life Lin
|Healthcare Services
|2.49
|131408
|18.86
|Equity
|Glaxosmi. Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.45
|75000
|18.56
|Equity
|Alembic Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.36
|240291
|17.86
|Equity
|Sai Life
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.33
|254988
|17.59
|Equity
|Emcure Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.09
|161080
|15.81
|Equity
|Medi Assist Ser.
|Insurance
|1.56
|261527
|11.81
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.46
|98975
|11.05
|Equity
|Metropolis Healt
|Healthcare Services
|1.28
|61160
|9.69
|Equity
|P & G Health Ltd
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.26
|19000
|9.56
|Equity
|Sanofi India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.09
|16552
|8.29
|Equity
|Akums Drugs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.04
|172550
|7.85
|Equity
|Vinati Organics
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.78
|38952
|5.93
|Equity
|Suraksha Diagno.
|Healthcare Services
|0.77
|222224
|5.84
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.99
|0
|15.06
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.61
|0
|-4.61
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement