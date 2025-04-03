Aditya Birla SL PSU Equity Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL PSU Equity Fund Direct G
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 09-Dec-2019
Fund Manager
: Dhaval Gala
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 4650.81
Aditya Birla SL PSU Equity Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 34.15
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For redemption / switch-out of units on or before 90 days from the date of allotment: 0.5% of applicable NAV. For redemption / switch-out of units after 90 days from the date of allotment - Nil
Aditya Birla SL PSU Equity Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL PSU Equity Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.48
14.63
-1.98
-10.92
-3.58
29.61
36.46
26.28
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Aditya Birla SL PSU Equity Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL PSU Equity Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|11.91
|8045236
|554.15
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|8.74
|13054106
|406.57
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|7.16
|13292136
|333.43
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|6.42
|13264328
|298.77
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|4.83
|14420620
|225.01
|Equity
|PNB Housing
|Finance
|4.76
|2903220
|221.61
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|3.83
|28579275
|178.56
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|3.81
|9002807
|177.41
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|3.80
|4795479
|177.12
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.78
|7143269
|175.90
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|3.67
|2306184
|170.77
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|3.41
|6694351
|158.85
|Equity
|Bank of India
|Banks
|3.40
|16619479
|158.15
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|2.61
|6796301
|121.76
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.21
|333626
|103.03
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|1.88
|1768104
|87.85
|Equity
|Mahanagar Gas
|Gas
|1.88
|707043
|87.49
|Equity
|I O C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.86
|7660905
|86.94
|Equity
|Indraprastha Gas
|Gas
|1.63
|4006544
|75.91
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|1.48
|2018993
|69.19
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|1.41
|787103
|66.02
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|1.39
|1786908
|65.09
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.10
|1751539
|51.45
|Equity
|NLC India
|Power
|1.02
|2307685
|47.77
|Equity
|G S F C
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.82
|2293101
|38.41
|Equity
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|0.77
|537709
|36.07
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.77
|2020694
|35.88
|Equity
|J & K Bank
|Banks
|0.74
|3642862
|34.53
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|0.63
|3394307
|29.62
|Equity
|Engineers India
|Construction
|0.62
|1945250
|29.21
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|0.62
|467328
|29.14
|Equity
|BEML Ltd
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.59
|113371
|27.82
|Equity
|Gujarat Gas
|Gas
|0.56
|713647
|26.42
|Equity
|Bank of Maha
|Banks
|0.51
|5193608
|24.10
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|0.45
|586982
|21.14
|Equity
|Rites
|Construction
|0.02
|68133
|1.39
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Margin (Future and Options)
|-/-
|0.53
|0
|25.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|4.06
|0
|189.09
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.08
|0
|3.99
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Cash & Bank Balance
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
