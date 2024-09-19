Aditya Birla SL Retirement The 50s Plan Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Retirement The 50s Plan Dir IDCW
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Debt Oriented
Launch Date
: 19-Feb-2019
Fund Manager
: Mohit Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 25.09
Aditya Birla SL Retirement The 50s Plan Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.1949
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Aditya Birla SL Retirement The 50s Plan Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Retirement The 50s Plan Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.04
2.45
0.03
0.48
8.34
8.34
7.02
7.2
|Category Avg
0.26
2.9
0.25
0.26
7.94
8.53
11.24
8.88
|Category Best
0.69
4.05
2.56
4.32
14.01
12.37
17.34
12.46
|Category Worst
-0.53
1.24
-10.53
-19.07
-10.17
1.76
5.58
2.98
Aditya Birla SL Retirement The 50s Plan Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
Aditya Birla SL Retirement The 50s Plan Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|2.41
|4874
|0.60
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|2.22
|3287
|0.56
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.14
|643
|0.54
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|1.44
|2310
|0.36
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|0.97
|700
|0.24
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|0.97
|1500
|0.24
|Equity
|Metropolis Healt
|Healthcare Services
|0.96
|1500
|0.24
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.94
|3500
|0.23
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|0.81
|2835
|0.20
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|0.78
|3260
|0.19
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.77
|188
|0.19
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.77
|1166
|0.19
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|0.68
|1700
|0.17
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|0.61
|1480
|0.15
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.50
|169
|0.12
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|0.48
|92
|0.12
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|0.46
|366
|0.11
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|0.45
|1114
|0.11
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.44
|363
|0.11
|Equity
|TD Power Systems
|Electrical Equipment
|0.38
|3014
|0.09
|Equity
|Vinati Organics
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.37
|605
|0.09
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|0.36
|240
|0.09
|Equity
|SJS Enterprises
|Auto Components
|0.32
|1000
|0.08
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|0.31
|3900
|0.08
|Equity
|Mrs Bectors
|Food Products
|0.31
|534
|0.08
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|0.31
|400
|0.07
|Equity
|SBFC Finance
|Finance
|0.31
|9406
|0.07
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|0.30
|1588
|0.07
|Equity
|Bank of Maha
|Banks
|0.30
|16881
|0.07
|Equity
|Praj Industries
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.27
|1325
|0.06
|Equity
|Whirlpool India
|Consumer Durables
|0.25
|680
|0.06
|Equity
|H.G. Infra Engg.
|Construction
|0.25
|638
|0.06
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.24
|21
|0.06
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|0.21
|1600
|0.05
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|0.19
|2500
|0.05
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.18
|318
|0.04
|Equity
|Birlasoft Ltd
|IT - Software
|0.17
|1121
|0.04
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|0.15
|100
|0.03
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|0.12
|511
|0.03
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|0.09
|169
|0.02
|Equity
|V-Guard Industri
|Consumer Durables
|0.06
|500
|0.01
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|8.17
|20
|2.05
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|20.37
|500000
|5.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|19.97
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|9.20
|225000
|2.31
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|5.97
|150000
|1.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|3.91
|100000
|0.98
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|3.04
|75000
|0.76
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|2.97
|0
|0.74
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.90
|0
|0.48
