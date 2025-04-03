Aditya Birla SL Retirement The 50sPlus Debt Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Retirement The 50sPlus Debt Reg G
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 19-Feb-2019
Fund Manager
: Harshil Suvarnkar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 17.13
Aditya Birla SL Retirement The 50sPlus Debt Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.0064
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Aditya Birla SL Retirement The 50sPlus Debt Reg G- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Retirement The 50sPlus Debt Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.43
1.23
1.99
2.95
6.58
4.6
4.19
4.42
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Aditya Birla SL Retirement The 50sPlus Debt Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL Retirement The 50sPlus Debt Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|6.00
|10
|1.02
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|43.67
|743290
|7.48
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|17.25
|300000
|2.95
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|9.08
|150000
|1.55
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|5.61
|135500
|0.96
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.46
|25000
|0.25
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.39
|23800
|0.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.18
|20000
|0.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.29
|5000
|0.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.11
|2000
|0.02
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|10.58
|0
|1.81
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.30
|0
|0.56
