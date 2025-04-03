Aditya Birla SL Savings Fund Discpln Advt Plan
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Savings Fund Discpln Advt Plan
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 22-Jun-2009
Fund Manager
: Kaustubh Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 14987.55
Invest wise with Expert advice
Aditya Birla SL Savings Fund Discpln Advt Plan - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Aditya Birla SL Savings Fund Discpln Advt Plan- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Savings Fund Discpln Advt Plan- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.38
0.91
1.95
3.97
7.66
6.78
6.17
7.41
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Aditya Birla SL Savings Fund Discpln Advt Plan- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL Savings Fund Discpln Advt Plan- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 10000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|4.25
|60000
|602.60
|Corporate Debts
|Nirma
|-/-
|3.42
|48500
|485.03
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|2.82
|40000
|400.00
|Corporate Debts
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|2.15
|30500
|305.11
|Corporate Debts
|Avanse Fin. Ser.
|-/-
|2.11
|30000
|298.96
|Floating Rate Instruments
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|1.90
|27000
|269.66
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|1.76
|25000
|250.36
|Corporate Debts
|SK Finance
|-/-
|1.74
|25000
|247.58
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|1.69
|24000
|240.63
|Corporate Debts
|Hinduja Ley.Fin.
|-/-
|1.64
|23200
|233.32
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.41
|2000
|199.76
|Corporate Debts
|JSW Steel
|-/-
|1.40
|20000
|199.63
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Housing
|-/-
|1.34
|19000
|189.81
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.16
|1650
|165.17
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.16
|1650
|164.65
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|1.06
|15000
|150.55
|Corporate Debts
|GIC Housing Fin
|-/-
|1.05
|15000
|150.06
|Corporate Debts
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|1.05
|15000
|149.16
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.91
|13000
|130.21
|Corporate Debts
|Hinduja Housing
|-/-
|0.88
|12500
|125.45
|Corporate Debts
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|0.88
|12500
|125.01
|Corporate Debts
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|0.88
|12500
|124.95
|Corporate Debts
|JM Financial Pro
|-/-
|0.88
|12500
|124.79
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.85
|12000
|120.66
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.84
|12000
|120.04
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|0.77
|11000
|110.24
|Corporate Debts
|SMFG Home Financ
|-/-
|0.70
|10000
|100.46
|Corporate Debts
|Sundaram Home
|-/-
|0.70
|10000
|100.18
|Corporate Debts
|GIC Housing Fin
|-/-
|0.70
|10000
|100.06
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Realty
|-/-
|0.70
|10000
|100.04
|Corporate Debts
|Arka Fincap
|-/-
|0.70
|10000
|99.84
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.53
|750
|75.11
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.52
|750
|75.03
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.48
|700
|68.99
|Corporate Debts
|Nuvama Wealth.
|-/-
|0.45
|6500
|64.82
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.35
|5000
|50.18
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.35
|5000
|50.11
|Corporate Debts
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|0.35
|5000
|49.98
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|0.35
|5000
|49.97
|Corporate Debts
|Reliance Life Sc
|-/-
|0.35
|500
|49.94
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.35
|5000
|49.93
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.35
|5000
|49.91
|Corporate Debts
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|0.35
|500
|49.87
|Corporate Debts
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|0.35
|500
|49.86
|Corporate Debts
|Vedanta
|-/-
|0.35
|5000
|49.84
|Corporate Debts
|JM Finan. Credit
|-/-
|0.35
|5000
|49.84
|Corporate Debts
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|0.34
|500
|49.33
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.34
|500
|49.21
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.17
|2500
|25.10
|Corporate Debts
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|0.17
|2500
|25.07
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|0.17
|2500
|25.00
|Corporate Debts
|Reliance Life Sc
|-/-
|0.17
|250
|24.97
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.17
|2500
|24.92
|Corporate Debts
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.17
|250
|24.70
|Corporate Debts
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|0.17
|250
|24.44
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.12
|175
|17.12
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.10
|1500
|15.10
|Corporate Debts
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|0.10
|1500
|15.06
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.10
|1500
|14.97
|Corporate Debts
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|0.07
|1000
|10.02
|Corporate Debts
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|0.07
|1000
|10.00
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.07
|100
|9.97
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.03
|500
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.03
|50
|4.98
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.02
|35
|3.48
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.05
|15000000
|149.93
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.03
|14700000
|146.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.77
|11000000
|110.19
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.70
|10000000
|99.88
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.17
|2500000
|25.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.17
|2537500
|24.98
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.03
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.03
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.03
|500000
|5.03
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|3.32
|47500000
|471.03
|Commercial Paper
|JSW Energy
|-/-
|2.81
|8000
|399.28
|Commercial Paper
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|2.76
|8000
|391.53
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|2.39
|35000000
|339.81
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.33
|7000
|331.21
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.97
|6000
|279.25
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Realty
|-/-
|1.76
|5000
|249.95
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.66
|5000
|236.30
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.65
|5000
|234.16
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.34
|20000000
|190.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.33
|4000
|189.28
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|1.33
|4000
|188.65
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|1.33
|4000
|188.62
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.32
|4000
|188.20
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.32
|4000
|187.57
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.05
|3000
|149.94
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.05
|15000000
|149.15
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.00
|3000
|141.77
|Commercial Paper
|Deutsche Invest
|-/-
|0.99
|3000
|141.05
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Tele. Mah.
|-/-
|0.70
|2100
|99.61
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.66
|2000
|94.79
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.66
|2000
|94.44
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.66
|2000
|94.30
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.65
|2000
|93.16
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.61
|1800
|86.75
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.52
|1500
|74.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.49
|1500
|69.86
|Commercial Paper
|Reliance Jio
|-/-
|0.35
|1000
|49.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.34
|1000
|49.35
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.34
|1000
|49.28
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.33
|1000
|47.91
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|0.33
|1000
|47.58
|Commercial Paper
|Stan.Chart.Secu.
|-/-
|0.17
|500
|24.46
|Commercial Paper
|Stan.Chart.Secu.
|-/-
|0.17
|500
|24.45
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.16
|500
|23.94
|Commercial Paper
|Barclays Invest
|-/-
|0.10
|300
|14.79
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.03
|100
|4.98
|Commercial Paper
|Deutsche Invest
|-/-
|0.03
|100
|4.90
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.14
|0
|162.71
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.14
|0
|161.97
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.91
|0
|129.97
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement