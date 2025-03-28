iifl-logo
Aditya Birla SL Savings Fund Retail IDCW W

Aditya Birla SL Savings Fund Retail IDCW W

Summary Info

Fund Name

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Aditya Birla SL Savings Fund Retail IDCW W

AMC

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Ultra Short Term Funds

Launch Date

05-Jun-2007

Fund Manager

Kaustubh Gupta

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

14987.55

Aditya Birla SL Savings Fund Retail IDCW W - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  100.6454

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

Aditya Birla SL Savings Fund Retail IDCW W- NAV Chart

Aditya Birla SL Savings Fund Retail IDCW W- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.43
1.9
5.35
8.27
12.29
8.44
7.09
7.85
Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67

Aditya Birla SL Savings Fund Retail IDCW W- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
28-Mar-20250.370632620

Aditya Birla SL Savings Fund Retail IDCW W- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

10000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsShriram Finance-/-4.2560000602.60
Corporate DebtsNirma-/-3.4248500485.03
Corporate DebtsNatl. Hous. Bank-/-2.8240000400.00
Corporate DebtsMankind Pharma-/-2.1530500305.11
Corporate DebtsAvanse Fin. Ser.-/-2.1130000298.96
Floating Rate InstrumentsICICI Home Fin-/-1.9027000269.66
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-1.7625000250.36
Corporate DebtsSK Finance-/-1.7425000247.58
Corporate DebtsGodrej Industrie-/-1.6924000240.63
Corporate DebtsHinduja Ley.Fin.-/-1.6423200233.32
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.412000199.76
Corporate DebtsJSW Steel-/-1.4020000199.63
Corporate DebtsTata Housing-/-1.3419000189.81
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-1.161650165.17
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.161650164.65
Corporate DebtsShriram Finance-/-1.0615000150.55
Corporate DebtsGIC Housing Fin-/-1.0515000150.06
Corporate Debts360 One Prime-/-1.0515000149.16
Corporate DebtsGodrej Industrie-/-0.9113000130.21
Corporate DebtsHinduja Housing-/-0.8812500125.45
Corporate DebtsMankind Pharma-/-0.8812500125.01
Corporate DebtsCan Fin Homes-/-0.8812500124.95
Corporate DebtsJM Financial Pro-/-0.8812500124.79
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-0.8512000120.66
Corporate DebtsMuthoot Finance-/-0.8412000120.04
Corporate DebtsGodrej Propert.-/-0.7711000110.24
Corporate DebtsSMFG Home Financ-/-0.7010000100.46
Corporate DebtsSundaram Home-/-0.7010000100.18
Corporate DebtsGIC Housing Fin-/-0.7010000100.06
Corporate DebtsTata Realty-/-0.7010000100.04
Corporate DebtsArka Fincap-/-0.701000099.84
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-0.5375075.11
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-0.5275075.03
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.4870068.99
Corporate DebtsNuvama Wealth.-/-0.45650064.82
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.35500050.18
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-0.35500050.11
Corporate DebtsAditya Birla Hsg-/-0.35500049.98
Corporate DebtsGodrej Propert.-/-0.35500049.97
Corporate DebtsReliance Life Sc-/-0.3550049.94
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.35500049.93
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.35500049.91
Corporate DebtsCan Fin Homes-/-0.3550049.87
Corporate DebtsCan Fin Homes-/-0.3550049.86
Corporate DebtsVedanta-/-0.35500049.84
Corporate DebtsJM Finan. Credit-/-0.35500049.84
Corporate DebtsTorrent Power-/-0.3450049.33
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.3450049.21
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.17250025.10
Corporate DebtsTorrent Power-/-0.17250025.07
Corporate DebtsShriram Finance-/-0.17250025.00
Corporate DebtsReliance Life Sc-/-0.1725024.97
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.17250024.92
Corporate DebtsSikka Ports-/-0.1725024.70
Corporate DebtsA Birla Finance-/-0.1725024.44
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.1217517.12
Corporate DebtsGodrej Industrie-/-0.10150015.10
Corporate DebtsPipeline Infra-/-0.10150015.06
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.10150014.97
Corporate DebtsTorrent Power-/-0.07100010.02
Corporate DebtsTorrent Power-/-0.07100010.00
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.071009.97
Corporate DebtsMuthoot Finance-/-0.035004.99
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.03504.98
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.02353.48
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-1.0515000000149.93
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-1.0314700000146.50
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.7711000000110.19
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.701000000099.88
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.17250000025.00
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.17253750024.98
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.035000005.03
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.035000005.03
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.035000005.03
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-3.3247500000471.03
Commercial PaperJSW Energy-/-2.818000399.28
Commercial PaperONGC Petro Add.-/-2.768000391.53
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-2.3935000000339.81
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-2.337000331.21
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.976000279.25
Commercial PaperTata Realty-/-1.765000249.95
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.665000236.30
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-1.655000234.16
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.3420000000190.97
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-1.334000189.28
Certificate of DepositsBank of India-/-1.334000188.65
Commercial PaperTata Projects-/-1.334000188.62
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.324000188.20
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-1.324000187.57
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.053000149.94
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.0515000000149.15
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.003000141.77
Commercial PaperDeutsche Invest-/-0.993000141.05
Commercial PaperTata Tele. Mah.-/-0.70210099.61
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.66200094.79
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.66200094.44
Certificate of DepositsE X I M Bank-/-0.66200094.30
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.65200093.16
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.61180086.75
Commercial PaperGodrej Industrie-/-0.52150074.88
Certificate of DepositsE X I M Bank-/-0.49150069.86
Commercial PaperReliance Jio-/-0.35100049.99
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.34100049.35
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-0.34100049.28
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.33100047.91
Certificate of DepositsICICI Bank-/-0.33100047.58
Commercial PaperStan.Chart.Secu.-/-0.1750024.46
Commercial PaperStan.Chart.Secu.-/-0.1750024.45
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.1650023.94
Commercial PaperBarclays Invest-/-0.1030014.79
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.031004.98
Commercial PaperDeutsche Invest-/-0.031004.90
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-1.140162.71
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.140161.97
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-0.910129.97

Key information

Fund House:
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Sep-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,84,999.93
Trustee/s:
Aditya Birla Sun Life Tru, Mr. Debasish Mallick, Mr. karim Gilani
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.A.Balasubramanian
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Sandeep Asthana, Mr.A. Balasubramanian, Mr.Ramesh Abhishek, Mr.Sunder Rajan Raman, Mr.Amrit Kanwal, Mr.Sandeep Asthana
Compliance Officer/s:
Parth Makwana
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Keerti Gupta
Fund Manager/s:
Kaustubh Gupta
Auditors:
S.R.Battiboi & Co. LLP-Fo, M/s. Haribhakti & Co. - F

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One World Centre,Tower 1,17th Flr, Jupiter Mills,senapati Bapat Marg,Elphinstone Road, Mumbai 400013
Contact Nos:
022 43568000 / 022 43568008
Fax:
022 43568110/8111
Email:
abslamc.cs@adityabirlacapital.com
Website:
https://mutualfund.adityabirlacapital.com

