Aditya Birla SL Short Term Fund Dir G

Aditya Birla SL Short Term Fund Dir G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Aditya Birla SL Short Term Fund Dir G

AMC

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Short Term Income Funds

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Kaustubh Gupta

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

8689.03

Aditya Birla SL Short Term Fund Dir G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  50.4885

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

0.50% - For redemption/switch-out of units within 365 days from the date of allotment Nil - For redemption/switch-out of units after 365 days from the date of allotment.

Aditya Birla SL Short Term Fund Dir G- NAV Chart

Aditya Birla SL Short Term Fund Dir G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.61
1.58
2.75
4.6
9.29
7.56
7.83
8.67
Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02

Aditya Birla SL Short Term Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Aditya Birla SL Short Term Fund Dir G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-5.4447500475.99
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-2.6923500235.80
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-2.3020000201.58
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-2.2820000199.43
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-2.111850184.61
Corporate DebtsEmbassy Off.REIT-/-2.0618000180.81
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-1.7215000150.35
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.711500149.54
Corporate DebtsCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-1.6514500144.99
Corporate DebtsEmbassy Off.REIT-/-1.6514500144.93
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-1.5613500136.74
Corporate DebtsMuthoot Finance-/-1.3912000121.68
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.2611000110.39
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.1910500104.81
Corporate DebtsShriram Finance-/-1.1510000100.75
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-1.1410000100.48
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-1.1410000100.41
Corporate DebtsJM Finan. Credit-/-1.1410000100.37
Corporate DebtsShriram Finance-/-1.1410000100.29
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-1.141000100.12
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.1410000100.05
Corporate DebtsShriram Finance-/-1.1410000100.00
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.14100099.93
Corporate DebtsNexus Select-/-1.141000099.87
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.12100097.87
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-0.998887.10
Corporate DebtsM & M Fin. Serv.-/-0.97850085.03
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.85750074.65
PTCFirst Business Receivables Trust-/-0.847474.15
PTCFirst Business Receivables Trust-/-0.827272.01
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.80700070.32
Corporate DebtsSummit Digitel.-/-0.7970069.08
Corporate DebtsInterise-/-0.76700067.24
Corporate DebtsJM Financial Pro-/-0.74650064.89
Corporate DebtsMindspace Busine-/-0.67590058.89
Corporate DebtsSt Bk of India-/-0.625554.59
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-0.57500050.32
Corporate DebtsSMFG Home Financ-/-0.57500050.23
Corporate DebtsHinduja Housing-/-0.57500050.17
Corporate DebtsTata Capital-/-0.57500050.17
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.57500050.06
Corporate DebtsMindspace Busine-/-0.57500050.05
Corporate DebtsNatl. Hous. Bank-/-0.57500050.05
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.5750050.00
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.57500049.97
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.57500049.85
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.57500049.84
Corporate DebtsJM Finan. Credit-/-0.57500049.84
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.56500049.76
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.5650049.28
Corporate DebtsKotak Mahindra P-/-0.5145045.00
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.45400039.92
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.45400039.87
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.45395039.59
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.40350035.51
Corporate DebtsSMFG Home Financ-/-0.40350035.01
Corporate DebtsNarayana Hrudaya-/-0.39350034.92
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.28250025.15
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.28250025.08
Corporate DebtsDLF Home Develop-/-0.28250025.03
Corporate DebtsNexus Select-/-0.28250025.01
Corporate DebtsMuthoot Finance-/-0.28250024.97
Corporate DebtsMuthoot Finance-/-0.28250024.93
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.28250024.93
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.28250024.86
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.26230022.99
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.2117518.64
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.2117518.54
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.2117518.47
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.2117518.46
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.2117518.43
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.2117518.38
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.2017518.30
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.2017518.19
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.2017518.10
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.2017518.02
Corporate DebtsAditya Birla Hsg-/-0.17150014.99
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.17150014.97
Corporate DebtsReliance Industr-/-0.111009.98
Corporate DebtsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.111009.91
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.05505.00
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.05504.99
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-0.05504.99
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.055004.99
Corporate DebtsNTPC-/-0.055004.98
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.04404.00
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-11.61988000001,014.92
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-5.4946906400479.97
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-2.8324000000247.33
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-1.6914500000148.14
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-1.04900000091.51
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2037-/-0.82700000071.91
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.78680020069.00
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2039-/-0.65550000056.87
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-0.28250000025.16
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.26253500023.07
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.24225000021.17
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2039-/-0.11100000010.07
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.1110150009.99
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.1010150009.36
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.1010000009.21
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.1010220009.10
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.1010150009.05
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.1010000008.91
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.0910485008.17
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.055000005.01
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-0.045000003.68
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.032800002.84
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.022500002.59
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.022500002.53
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.022000002.00
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.01870000.88
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2038-/-0.00785400.80
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.00750000.76
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-9.8410000.00
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-1.06200093.25
Commercial PaperSharekhan-/-0.55100048.30
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.55100048.27
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.53100046.46
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.690235.82
Reverse RepoC C I-/-0.27023.70

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Sep-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,84,999.93
Trustee/s:
Aditya Birla Sun Life Tru, Mr. Debasish Mallick, Mr. karim Gilani
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.A.Balasubramanian
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Sandeep Asthana, Mr.A. Balasubramanian, Mr.Ramesh Abhishek, Mr.Sunder Rajan Raman, Mr.Amrit Kanwal, Mr.Sandeep Asthana
Compliance Officer/s:
Parth Makwana
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Keerti Gupta
Fund Manager/s:
Kaustubh Gupta
Auditors:
S.R.Battiboi & Co. LLP-Fo, M/s. Haribhakti & Co. - F

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One World Centre,Tower 1,17th Flr, Jupiter Mills,senapati Bapat Marg,Elphinstone Road, Mumbai 400013
Contact Nos:
022 43568000 / 022 43568008
Fax:
022 43568110/8111
Email:
abslamc.cs@adityabirlacapital.com
Website:
https://mutualfund.adityabirlacapital.com

