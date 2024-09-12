Aditya Birla SL Short Term Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Short Term Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Kaustubh Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 8689.03
Invest wise with Expert advice
Aditya Birla SL Short Term Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.8025
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.50% - For redemption/switch-out of units within 365 days from the date of allotment Nil - For redemption/switch-out of units after 365 days from the date of allotment.
Aditya Birla SL Short Term Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Short Term Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.61
1.58
2.75
4.14
10.28
7.41
7.72
8.03
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
Aditya Birla SL Short Term Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
Aditya Birla SL Short Term Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|5.44
|47500
|475.99
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.69
|23500
|235.80
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|2.30
|20000
|201.58
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.28
|20000
|199.43
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.11
|1850
|184.61
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|2.06
|18000
|180.81
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.72
|15000
|150.35
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.71
|1500
|149.54
|Corporate Debts
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|1.65
|14500
|144.99
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|1.65
|14500
|144.93
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.56
|13500
|136.74
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.39
|12000
|121.68
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.26
|11000
|110.39
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.19
|10500
|104.81
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|1.15
|10000
|100.75
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.14
|10000
|100.48
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.14
|10000
|100.41
|Corporate Debts
|JM Finan. Credit
|-/-
|1.14
|10000
|100.37
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|1.14
|10000
|100.29
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|1.14
|1000
|100.12
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.14
|10000
|100.05
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|1.14
|10000
|100.00
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.14
|1000
|99.93
|Corporate Debts
|Nexus Select
|-/-
|1.14
|10000
|99.87
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.12
|1000
|97.87
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.99
|88
|87.10
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|0.97
|8500
|85.03
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.85
|7500
|74.65
|PTC
|First Business Receivables Trust
|-/-
|0.84
|74
|74.15
|PTC
|First Business Receivables Trust
|-/-
|0.82
|72
|72.01
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.80
|7000
|70.32
|Corporate Debts
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|0.79
|700
|69.08
|Corporate Debts
|Interise
|-/-
|0.76
|7000
|67.24
|Corporate Debts
|JM Financial Pro
|-/-
|0.74
|6500
|64.89
|Corporate Debts
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|0.67
|5900
|58.89
|Corporate Debts
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.62
|55
|54.59
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.57
|5000
|50.32
|Corporate Debts
|SMFG Home Financ
|-/-
|0.57
|5000
|50.23
|Corporate Debts
|Hinduja Housing
|-/-
|0.57
|5000
|50.17
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.57
|5000
|50.17
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.57
|5000
|50.06
|Corporate Debts
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|0.57
|5000
|50.05
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.57
|5000
|50.05
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.57
|500
|50.00
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.57
|5000
|49.97
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.57
|5000
|49.85
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.57
|5000
|49.84
|Corporate Debts
|JM Finan. Credit
|-/-
|0.57
|5000
|49.84
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.56
|5000
|49.76
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.56
|500
|49.28
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.51
|450
|45.00
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.45
|4000
|39.92
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.45
|4000
|39.87
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.45
|3950
|39.59
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.40
|3500
|35.51
|Corporate Debts
|SMFG Home Financ
|-/-
|0.40
|3500
|35.01
|Corporate Debts
|Narayana Hrudaya
|-/-
|0.39
|3500
|34.92
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.28
|2500
|25.15
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.28
|2500
|25.08
|Corporate Debts
|DLF Home Develop
|-/-
|0.28
|2500
|25.03
|Corporate Debts
|Nexus Select
|-/-
|0.28
|2500
|25.01
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.28
|2500
|24.97
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.28
|2500
|24.93
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.28
|2500
|24.93
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.28
|2500
|24.86
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.26
|2300
|22.99
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.21
|175
|18.64
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.21
|175
|18.54
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.21
|175
|18.47
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.21
|175
|18.46
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.21
|175
|18.43
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.21
|175
|18.38
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.20
|175
|18.30
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.20
|175
|18.19
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.20
|175
|18.10
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.20
|175
|18.02
|Corporate Debts
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|0.17
|1500
|14.99
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.17
|1500
|14.97
|Corporate Debts
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|0.11
|100
|9.98
|Corporate Debts
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.11
|100
|9.91
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.05
|50
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.05
|50
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.05
|50
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.05
|500
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.05
|500
|4.98
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.04
|40
|4.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|11.61
|98800000
|1,014.92
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|5.49
|46906400
|479.97
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|2.83
|24000000
|247.33
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|1.69
|14500000
|148.14
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|1.04
|9000000
|91.51
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|0.82
|7000000
|71.91
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.78
|6800200
|69.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2039
|-/-
|0.65
|5500000
|56.87
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.28
|2500000
|25.16
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.26
|2535000
|23.07
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.24
|2250000
|21.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2039
|-/-
|0.11
|1000000
|10.07
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.11
|1015000
|9.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.10
|1015000
|9.36
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.10
|1000000
|9.21
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.10
|1022000
|9.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.10
|1015000
|9.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.10
|1000000
|8.91
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.09
|1048500
|8.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.05
|500000
|5.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.04
|500000
|3.68
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.03
|280000
|2.84
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.02
|250000
|2.59
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.02
|250000
|2.53
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.02
|200000
|2.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.01
|87000
|0.88
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2038
|-/-
|0.00
|78540
|0.80
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.00
|75000
|0.76
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|9.84
|1000
|0.00
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.06
|2000
|93.25
|Commercial Paper
|Sharekhan
|-/-
|0.55
|1000
|48.30
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.55
|1000
|48.27
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.53
|1000
|46.46
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.69
|0
|235.82
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.27
|0
|23.70
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement