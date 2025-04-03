Aditya Birla SL Silver ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Silver ETF
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 13-Jan-2022
Fund Manager
: Sachin Wankhede
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 541.71
Aditya Birla SL Silver ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 96.6494
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Aditya Birla SL Silver ETF- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Silver ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-3.79
1.63
8.55
5.26
22.38
11.6
-
14.37
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
Aditya Birla SL Silver ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL Silver ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.22
|0
|12.06
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.04
|0
|0.22
