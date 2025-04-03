Aditya Birla SL Silver ETF FOF Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Silver ETF FOF Direct IDCW
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Silver
Launch Date
: 13-Jan-2022
Fund Manager
: Priya Sridhar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 191.42
Aditya Birla SL Silver ETF FOF Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.3972
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For redemption / switch-out of units on or before 30 days from the date of allotment: 0.50% of applicable NAV. For redemption / switch-out of units after 30 days from the date of allotment - Nil
Aditya Birla SL Silver ETF FOF Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Silver ETF FOF Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-2.25
2.58
9.32
6.26
23.04
11.96
-
14.61
|Category Avg
-2.44
2.43
8.99
5.76
22.32
11.63
-
16.4
|Category Best
-1.86
2.91
9.47
6.45
24.05
12.07
-
25.84
|Category Worst
-2.73
1.99
8.47
5.12
21.08
11.16
-
3.52
Aditya Birla SL Silver ETF FOF Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL Silver ETF FOF Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ABSL Silver ETF
|-/-
|99.67
|20225424
|190.80
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.53
|0
|1.01
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.21
|0
|-0.40
