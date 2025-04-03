Aditya Birla SL US Treasury 1 3 year Bond ETFs FoF Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL US Treasury 1 3 year Bond ETFs FoF Dir IDCW
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Debt
Launch Date
: 16-Oct-2023
Fund Manager
: Bhupesh Bameta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 89.04
Aditya Birla SL US Treasury 1 3 year Bond ETFs FoF Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.0803
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For redemption / switch-out of units on or before 90 days from the date of allotment: 0.5% of applicable NAV. For redemption / switch-out of units after 90 days from the date of allotment - Nil
Aditya Birla SL US Treasury 1 3 year Bond ETFs FoF Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL US Treasury 1 3 year Bond ETFs FoF Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.01
-1.69
1.26
3.41
8.04
-
-
7.33
|Category Avg
0.52
1.3
1.87
2.52
8.82
8.14
9.32
7.89
|Category Best
1.03
4.46
4.29
6.07
11.73
15.62
21.09
16.27
|Category Worst
-0.4
-1.69
-3.53
-4.41
5.28
5.55
5.8
5.31
Aditya Birla SL US Treasury 1 3 year Bond ETFs FoF Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL US Treasury 1 3 year Bond ETFs FoF Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 10000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|ISHARES USD TRSRY 1-3Y USD A
|-/-
|84.47
|1514500
|75.21
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|SPDR BLOOMBERG 1-3 YEAR U.S. T
|-/-
|14.13
|30000
|12.58
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.39
|0
|1.23
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
