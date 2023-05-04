Angel One Nifty Total Market ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Angel One Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Angel One Nifty Total Market ETF
AMC
: Angel One Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 10-Feb-2025
Fund Manager
: Mehul Dama
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Angel One Nifty Total Market ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.6885
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Angel One Nifty Total Market ETF- NAV Chart
Angel One Nifty Total Market ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.69
6.88
-
-
-
-
-
6.88
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
Angel One Nifty Total Market ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
