Summary Info

Fund Name

Angel One Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

AMC

Angel One Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Fund of Funds - Silver

Launch Date

09-Feb-2026

Fund Manager

Mehul Dama

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

0

Angel One Silver ETF FOF Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  09-Feb-2026

NAV [Rs.]

:  -

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

-

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

-

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

Angel One Silver ETF FOF Regular G- NAV Chart

Angel One Silver ETF FOF Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-

Angel One Silver ETF FOF Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Angel One Silver ETF FOF Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

No Records Found

Key information

Fund House:
Angel One Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
04-May-2023
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
459.64
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Hemen Bhatia
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Dinesh Thakkar, Hemen Bhatia, Piyush Surana, Praveena Kala
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Murali Ramasubramanian
Fund Manager/s:
Mehul Dama
Auditors:
Deloitte Haskins & Sells

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
G1, Ackruti Trade Centre, Road No.7, Kondivita, Andheri(East), Mumbai - 400093
Contact Nos:
022-69747777/7700
Fax:
022-69747750
Email:
support@angelonemf.com
Website:
www.angelonemf.com
