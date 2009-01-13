iifl-logo
AXIS Arbitrage Fund Direct IDCW M

AXIS Arbitrage Fund Direct IDCW M

Summary Info

Fund Name

Axis Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

AXIS Arbitrage Fund Direct IDCW M

AMC

Axis Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Arbitrage Funds

Launch Date

25-Jul-2014

Fund Manager

Karthik Kumar

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

5780.54

AXIS Arbitrage Fund Direct IDCW M - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  12.1165

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

0.50% - If redeemed/switched out within 90 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 90 days from the date of allotment.

AXIS Arbitrage Fund Direct IDCW M- NAV Chart

AXIS Arbitrage Fund Direct IDCW M- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.34
0.86
1.91
4.05
7.91
6.91
5.72
6.47
Category Avg
0.32
0.77
1.77
3.8
7.39
6.77
5.48
5.66
Category Best
0.57
1.54
9.47
11.54
15.35
9.23
6.87
7.7
Category Worst
0.19
0.39
-5.17
-3.19
0.46
4.79
4.4
-0.76

AXIS Arbitrage Fund Direct IDCW M- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
21-Mar-20250.50

AXIS Arbitrage Fund Direct IDCW M- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
REC Ltd15,54,000
Maruti Suzuki21,550
Sun Pharma.Inds.1,00,800
Prestige Estates1,34,550
Hero Motocorp19,500
H P C L2,43,000
LTIMindtree13,050
Power Fin.Corpn.1,20,900
Cyient24,300
Multi Comm. Exc.5,800
Tube Investments10,500
O N G C82,775
Solar Industries1,725
Nestle India5,600
HFCL1,36,950
Colgate-Palmoliv2,625
Phoenix Mills3,850
Tech Mahindra2,400
NTPC9,000
Bharat Forge1,000
Balkrishna Inds300
Interglobe Aviat150
Natl. Aluminium3,750
Cams Services125

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Indian Hotels Co2,74,000
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn1,36,875
Jindal Steel1,68,750
City Union Bank7,05,000
B P C L3,72,600
Dr Lal Pathlabs24,000
Eicher Motors8,400
Navin Fluo.Intl.8,050
Coromandel Inter12,250
BSE1,875
Atul1,000
C D S L4,200
Voltas1,800
Zydus Lifesci.1,800
Manappuram Fin.6,000
Abbott India40
PVR Inox814
Bharat Electron2,850
Dixon Technolog.50
G N F C1,300
Metropolis Healt400
Macrotech Devel.450
Zomato Ltd2,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products5.192498000299.78
EquityICICI BankBanks4.482152500259.18
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks3.20972000184.96
EquityBank of BarodaBanks2.998766225172.75
EquityTCSIT - Software2.79462525161.10
EquityInfosysIT - Software2.64904800152.70
EquityHDFC BankBanks2.26755700130.91
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles2.121971200122.34
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks2.091755000120.88
EquityPunjab Natl.BankBanks1.9512920000112.90
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.87106650108.01
EquityGodrej Propert.Realty1.5746800090.61
EquityGMR AirportsTransport Infrastructure1.551289812589.60
EquityTata Power Co.Power1.52258525087.69
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products1.2230550070.46
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.208137569.41
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services1.0940137563.02
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals1.09159045062.78
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction0.9817985056.90
EquityVodafone IdeaTelecom - Services0.987504000056.65
EquityREC LtdFinance0.97155400055.99
EquityAditya Birla CapFinance0.96354240055.37
EquityDLFRealty0.9283325052.95
EquityGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products0.8951100051.36
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables0.8716292550.13
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services0.79141440045.73
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.6813062539.36
EquityAditya Bir. Fas.Retailing0.64152100036.83
EquityJio FinancialFinance0.63176055036.55
EquityLIC Housing Fin.Finance0.6372800036.17
EquityBandhan BankBanks0.63255920036.13
EquityCanara BankBanks0.57405675032.81
EquityITCDiversified FMCG0.5276160030.08
EquityGAIL (India)Gas0.51187295029.22
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment0.496187528.60
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services0.4727615027.01
EquityHindustan CopperNon - Ferrous Metals0.45128790026.05
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles0.452155025.74
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages0.4357312524.99
EquityPidilite Inds.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.429075024.12
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.4195040023.84
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages0.4118270023.46
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables0.4072360023.23
EquityMahanagar GasGas0.3817800022.02
EquityBoschAuto Components0.33725019.24
EquityAsian PaintsConsumer Durables0.328480018.48
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.3128700018.20
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.29143775017.05
EquityPolycab IndiaIndustrial Products0.293525016.61
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.2810080016.05
EquityIDFC First BankBanks0.27264750015.45
EquityPrestige EstatesRealty0.2613455015.15
EquityUPLFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.2523035014.58
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG0.215490012.02
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.212170011.89
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.206950011.75
EquityCESCPower0.2088335011.55
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.2010890011.52
EquityM & MAutomobiles0.194357511.26
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets0.193090011.21
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software0.197105011.19
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.193700010.90
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.1978100010.71
EquityL&T TechnologyIT - Services0.182290010.38
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products0.183795010.31
EquityTrentRetailing0.17206009.99
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense0.17321009.91
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products0.171975009.74
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products0.162043009.49
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.15875008.66
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.14105758.35
EquityAPL Apollo TubesIndustrial Products0.14567008.15
EquityLaurus LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.141530008.06
EquityContainer Corpn.Transport Services0.131220007.60
EquityAstralIndustrial Products0.13550507.36
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles0.12195007.17
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products0.122430007.13
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.11471256.63
EquityGlenmark Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.11497256.35
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software0.11130506.08
EquityExide Inds.Auto Components0.101692005.88
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment0.10113755.61
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)0.10377005.51
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles0.09234505.21
EquityAarti IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals0.081290004.85
EquityMphasisIT - Software0.08209004.69
EquityPetronet LNGGas0.081605004.54
EquityNMDCMinerals & Mining0.087155004.47
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance0.081209004.40
EquityMRFAuto Components0.074104.32
EquityEscorts KubotaAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles0.07145504.17
EquityI R C T CLeisure Services0.06551253.69
EquityBirlasoft LtdIT - Software0.06770003.26
EquityCyientIT - Services0.05243003.07
EquityYes BankBanks0.0517420002.91
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets0.0558002.89
EquityTata CommTelecom - Services0.05205002.77
EquityTube InvestmentsAuto Components0.04105002.58
EquityBank of IndiaBanks0.032074751.97
EquityO N G COil0.03827751.86
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance0.03337501.86
EquityJSW EnergyPower0.03397501.84
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services0.03280001.82
EquityGranules IndiaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.03350001.61
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.03264001.60
EquityPiramal Enterp.Finance0.03172501.50
EquitySolar IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals0.0317251.50
EquityMaricoAgricultural Food & other Products0.02240001.44
EquityBajaj FinservFinance0.0275001.40
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance0.0297501.39
EquityNestle IndiaFood Products0.0256001.22
EquityHFCLTelecom - Services0.021369501.08
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services0.0216250.98
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing0.0112000.83
EquityACCCement & Cement Products0.0136000.65
EquityColgate-PalmolivPersonal Products0.0126250.64
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing0.0118000.61
EquityPhoenix MillsRealty0.0138500.59
EquityJSW SteelFerrous Metals0.0160750.57
EquityJindal Stain.Ferrous Metals0.0185250.49
EquityFederal BankBanks0.01250000.44
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software0.0124000.35
EquityNTPCPower0.0090000.28
EquityI O C LPetroleum Products0.00243750.27
EquityCoforgeIT - Software0.003750.27
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.008500.16
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services0.0025000.15
EquityOne 97Financial Technology (Fintech)0.0019500.13
EquityIndian Energy ExCapital Markets0.0075000.11
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components0.0010000.10
EquityShriram FinanceFinance0.0015000.09
EquityIRB Infra.Devl.Construction0.00205000.08
EquityS A I LFerrous Metals0.0080000.08
EquityBalkrishna IndsAuto Components0.003000.07
EquityBioconPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.0025000.07
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables0.005000.07
EquityThe Ramco CementCement & Cement Products0.008500.07
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services0.001500.06
EquityNatl. AluminiumNon - Ferrous Metals0.0037500.06
EquityTata ChemicalsChemicals & Petrochemicals0.005500.04
EquitySupreme Inds.Industrial Products0.001250.04
EquityCams ServicesCapital Markets0.001250.03
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-2.591500149.51
ZCBA Birla Finance-/-1.0550060.89
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.9355054.49
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.5230029.88
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.4325024.94
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.43250024.93
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.4325024.92
ZCBLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.10506.01
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.09504.99
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.09504.97
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-0.09504.95
Derivative Investments
Derivatives - Stock FutureCams Services-/-0.00-125-0.03
Derivatives - Stock FutureSupreme Inds.-/-0.00-125-0.04
Derivatives - Stock FutureTata Chemicals-/-0.00-550-0.04
Derivatives - Stock FutureNatl. Aluminium-/-0.00-3750-0.06
Derivatives - Stock FutureInterglobe Aviat-/-0.00-150-0.06
Derivatives - Stock FutureThe Ramco Cement-/-0.00-850-0.07
Derivatives - Stock FutureHavells India-/-0.00-500-0.07
Derivatives - Stock FutureBiocon-/-0.00-2500-0.07
Derivatives - Stock FutureBalkrishna Inds-/-0.00-300-0.07
Derivatives - Stock FutureS A I L-/-0.00-8000-0.08
Derivatives - Stock FutureIRB Infra.Devl.-/-0.00-20500-0.08
Derivatives - Stock FutureShriram Finance-/-0.00-1500-0.09
Derivatives - Stock FutureBharat Forge-/-0.00-1000-0.10
Derivatives - Stock FutureIndian Energy Ex-/-0.00-7500-0.11
Derivatives - Stock FutureOne 97-/-0.00-1950-0.13
Derivatives - Stock FutureJubilant Food.-/-0.00-2500-0.15
Derivatives - Stock FutureLupin-/-0.00-850-0.16
Derivatives - Stock FutureCoforge-/-0.00-375-0.27
Derivatives - Stock FutureI O C L-/-0.00-24375-0.27
Derivatives - Stock FutureNTPC-/-0.00-9000-0.28
Derivatives - Stock FutureTech Mahindra-/--0.01-2400-0.35
Derivatives - Stock FutureFederal Bank-/--0.01-25000-0.44
Derivatives - Stock FutureJindal Stain.-/--0.01-8525-0.50
Derivatives - Stock FutureJSW Steel-/--0.01-6075-0.58
Derivatives - Stock FuturePhoenix Mills-/--0.01-3850-0.59
Derivatives - Stock FutureAvenue Super.-/--0.01-1800-0.61
Derivatives - Stock FutureColgate-Palmoliv-/--0.01-2625-0.64
Derivatives - Stock FutureACC-/--0.01-3600-0.65
Derivatives - Stock FutureInfo Edg.(India)-/--0.01-1200-0.84
Derivatives - Stock FutureApollo Hospitals-/--0.02-1625-0.98
Derivatives - Stock FutureHFCL-/--0.02-136950-1.09
Derivatives - Stock FutureNestle India-/--0.02-5600-1.23
Derivatives - Stock FutureSBI Life Insuran-/--0.02-9750-1.39
Derivatives - Stock FutureBajaj Finserv-/--0.02-7500-1.41
Derivatives - Stock FutureMarico-/--0.03-24000-1.44
Derivatives - Stock FutureSolar Industries-/--0.03-1725-1.50
Derivatives - Stock FuturePiramal Enterp.-/--0.03-17250-1.51
Derivatives - Stock FutureHDFC Life Insur.-/--0.03-26400-1.61
Derivatives - Stock FutureGranules India-/--0.03-35000-1.62
Derivatives - Stock FutureSyngene Intl.-/--0.03-28000-1.83
Derivatives - Stock FutureJSW Energy-/--0.03-39750-1.85
Derivatives - Stock FutureICICI Pru Life-/--0.03-33750-1.86
Derivatives - Stock FutureO N G C-/--0.03-82775-1.87
Derivatives - Stock FutureBank of India-/--0.03-207475-1.98
Derivatives - Stock FutureTube Investments-/--0.04-10500-2.59
Derivatives - Stock FutureTata Comm-/--0.05-20500-2.78
Derivatives - Stock FutureMulti Comm. Exc.-/--0.05-5800-2.91
Derivatives - Stock FutureYes Bank-/--0.05-1742000-2.93
Derivatives - Stock FutureCyient-/--0.05-24300-3.09
Derivatives - Stock FutureBirlasoft Ltd-/--0.06-77000-3.28
Derivatives - Stock FutureI R C T C-/--0.06-55125-3.72
Derivatives - Stock FutureEscorts Kubota-/--0.07-14550-4.19
Derivatives - Stock FutureMRF-/--0.08-410-4.33
Derivatives - Stock FuturePower Fin.Corpn.-/--0.08-120900-4.42
Derivatives - Stock FutureNMDC-/--0.08-715500-4.49
Derivatives - Stock FuturePetronet LNG-/--0.08-160500-4.56
Derivatives - Stock FutureMphasis-/--0.08-20900-4.71
Derivatives - Stock FutureAarti Industries-/--0.08-129000-4.88
Derivatives - Stock FutureTVS Motor Co.-/--0.09-23450-5.23
Derivatives - Stock FuturePB Fintech.-/--0.10-37700-5.54
Derivatives - Stock FutureA B B-/--0.10-11375-5.64
Derivatives - Stock FutureExide Inds.-/--0.10-169200-5.90
Derivatives - Stock FutureLTIMindtree-/--0.11-13050-6.12
Derivatives - Stock FutureGlenmark Pharma.-/--0.11-49725-6.39
Derivatives - Stock FutureCipla-/--0.12-47125-6.66
Derivatives - Stock FutureH P C L-/--0.12-243000-7.18
Derivatives - Stock FutureHero Motocorp-/--0.12-19500-7.20
Derivatives - Stock FutureAstral-/--0.13-55050-7.40
Derivatives - Stock FutureContainer Corpn.-/--0.13-122000-7.65
Derivatives - Stock FutureLaurus Labs-/--0.14-153000-8.10
Derivatives - Stock FutureAPL Apollo Tubes-/--0.14-56700-8.18
Derivatives - Stock FutureBajaj Auto-/--0.15-10575-8.40
Derivatives - Stock FutureIndusInd Bank-/--0.15-87500-8.70
Derivatives - Stock FutureAmbuja Cements-/--0.16-204300-9.52
Derivatives - Stock FutureDabur India-/--0.17-197500-9.79
Derivatives - Stock FutureHind.Aeronautics-/--0.17-32100-9.97
Derivatives - Stock FutureTrent-/--0.17-20600-10.02
Derivatives - Stock FutureCummins India-/--0.18-37950-10.37
Derivatives - Stock FutureL&T Technology-/--0.18-22900-10.40
Derivatives - Stock FutureTata Steel-/--0.19-781000-10.74
Derivatives - Stock FutureTorrent Pharma.-/--0.19-37000-10.94
Derivatives - Stock FutureHCL Technologies-/--0.19-71050-11.24
Derivatives - Stock FutureHDFC AMC-/--0.19-30900-11.25
Derivatives - Stock FutureM & M-/--0.20-43575-11.33
Derivatives - Stock FutureAurobindo Pharma-/--0.20-108900-11.59
Derivatives - Stock FutureCESC-/--0.20-883350-11.61
Derivatives - Stock FutureICICI Lombard-/--0.20-69500-11.79
Derivatives - Stock FutureDivi's Lab.-/--0.21-21700-11.92
Derivatives - Stock FutureHind. Unilever-/--0.21-54900-12.09
Derivatives - Stock FutureUPL-/--0.25-230350-14.61
Derivatives - Stock FuturePrestige Estates-/--0.26-134550-15.20
Derivatives - Stock FutureIDFC First Bank-/--0.27-2647500-15.56
Derivatives - Stock FutureSun Pharma.Inds.-/--0.28-100800-16.15
Derivatives - Stock FuturePolycab India-/--0.29-35250-16.63
Derivatives - Stock FutureSamvardh. Mothe.-/--0.30-1437750-17.11
Derivatives - Stock FutureHindalco Inds.-/--0.32-287000-18.25
Derivatives - Stock FutureAsian Paints-/--0.32-84800-18.59
Derivatives - Stock FutureBosch-/--0.33-7250-19.35
Derivatives - Stock FutureMahanagar Gas-/--0.38-178000-22.16
Derivatives - Stock FutureCrompton Gr. Con-/--0.40-723600-23.39
Derivatives - Stock FutureUnited Spirits-/--0.41-182700-23.55
Derivatives - Stock FuturePower Grid Corpn-/--0.42-950400-23.99
Derivatives - Stock FuturePidilite Inds.-/--0.42-90750-24.21
Derivatives - Stock FutureVarun Beverages-/--0.43-573125-25.10
Derivatives - Stock FutureMaruti Suzuki-/--0.45-21550-25.85
Derivatives - Stock FutureHindustan Copper-/--0.45-1287900-26.19
Derivatives - Stock FutureMax Healthcare-/--0.47-276150-27.15
Derivatives - Stock FutureSiemens-/--0.50-61875-28.69
Derivatives - Stock FutureGAIL (India)-/--0.51-1872950-29.32
Derivatives - Stock FutureITC-/--0.52-761600-30.22
Derivatives - Stock FutureCanara Bank-/--0.57-4056750-33.02
Derivatives - Stock FutureBandhan Bank-/--0.63-2559200-36.28
Derivatives - Stock FutureLIC Housing Fin.-/--0.63-728000-36.32
Derivatives - Stock FutureJio Financial-/--0.64-1760550-36.76
Derivatives - Stock FutureAditya Bir. Fas.-/--0.64-1521000-36.94
Derivatives - Stock FutureP I Industries-/--0.68-130625-39.51
Derivatives - Stock FutureIndus Towers-/--0.80-1414400-45.99
Derivatives - Stock FutureTitan Company-/--0.87-162925-50.42
Derivatives - Stock FutureGodrej Consumer-/--0.89-511000-51.70
Derivatives - Stock FutureDLF-/--0.92-833250-53.09
Derivatives - Stock FutureAditya Birla Cap-/--0.96-3542400-55.62
Derivatives - Stock FutureREC Ltd-/--0.97-1554000-56.34
Derivatives - Stock FutureVodafone Idea-/--0.98-75040000-56.88
Derivatives - Stock FutureLarsen & Toubro-/--0.99-179850-57.21
Derivatives - Stock FutureVedanta-/--1.09-1590450-63.10
Derivatives - Stock FutureBharti Airtel-/--1.10-401375-63.38
Derivatives - Stock FutureBajaj Finance-/--1.21-81375-69.79
Derivatives - Stock FutureGrasim Inds-/--1.23-305500-70.91
Derivatives - Stock FutureTata Power Co.-/--1.52-2585250-87.95
Derivatives - Stock FutureGMR Airports-/--1.55-12898125-89.84
Derivatives - Stock FutureGodrej Propert.-/--1.57-468000-90.89
Derivatives - Stock FutureUltraTech Cem.-/--1.88-106650-,108.70
Derivatives - Stock FuturePunjab Natl.Bank-/--1.96-12920000-,113.47
Derivatives - Stock FutureSt Bk of India-/--2.10-1755000-,121.60
Derivatives - Stock FutureTata Motors-/--2.13-1971200-,123.04
Derivatives - Stock FutureHDFC Bank-/--2.27-755700-,131.34
Derivatives - Stock FutureInfosys-/--2.66-904800-,153.65
Derivatives - Stock FutureTCS-/--2.80-462525-,162.06
Derivatives - Stock FutureBank of Baroda-/--3.00-8766225-,173.54
Derivatives - Stock FutureKotak Mah. Bank-/--3.22-972000-,186.06
Derivatives - Stock FutureICICI Bank-/--4.51-2152500-,260.73
Derivatives - Stock FutureReliance Industr-/--5.21-2498000-,301.38
Money Market Investments
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-4.325000249.90
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-2.413000139.43
Commercial PaperICICI Secur.Prim-/-1.862200107.77
Commercial PaperHDFC Securities-/-1.30150074.90
Commercial PaperKotak Securities-/-0.86100049.86
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-0.86100049.88
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.86100049.75
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.86500000049.46
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.85100049.24
Commercial PaperPanatone Finvest-/-0.84100048.29
Commercial PaperSundaram Finance-/-0.82100047.36
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.82100047.53
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.60350000034.88
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-0.4350024.95
Commercial PaperSundaram Finance-/-0.4250024.39
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsAXIS Money Market Fund - Direct (G)-/-8.163361205471.73
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-67.0703,877.41
Reverse RepoC C I-/-0.22012.50

Key information

Fund House:
Axis Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-Jan-2009
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,27,278.17
Trustee/s:
Mr. Rudrapriya Ray, Mr. Murray Alan Coble
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Gop Kumar Bhaskaran
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Ravi Narayanan, Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry
Compliance Officer/s:
Darshan Kapadia
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Milind Vengurlekar
Fund Manager/s:
Karthik Kumar
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One Lodha Place. 22nd & 23rd Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Par el, Maharashtra, Mumbai - 400013.
Contact Nos:
022-43255161
Fax:
022-43255199
Email:
customerserivce@axismf.com
Website:
www.axismf.com

