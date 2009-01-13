AXIS Arbitrage Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Arbitrage Fund G
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Arbitrage Funds
Launch Date
: 25-Jul-2014
Fund Manager
: Karthik Kumar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 5780.54
AXIS Arbitrage Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 18.4218
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.50% - If redeemed/switched out within 90 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 90 days from the date of allotment.
AXIS Arbitrage Fund G- NAV Chart
AXIS Arbitrage Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.33
0.81
1.75
3.7
7.18
6.48
5.34
5.9
|Category Avg
0.32
0.77
1.77
3.8
7.39
6.77
5.48
5.66
|Category Best
0.57
1.54
9.47
11.54
15.35
9.23
6.87
7.7
|Category Worst
0.19
0.39
-5.17
-3.19
0.46
4.79
4.4
-0.76
AXIS Arbitrage Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
AXIS Arbitrage Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|5.19
|2498000
|299.78
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|4.48
|2152500
|259.18
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.20
|972000
|184.96
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|2.99
|8766225
|172.75
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|2.79
|462525
|161.10
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|2.64
|904800
|152.70
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|2.26
|755700
|130.91
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|2.12
|1971200
|122.34
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.09
|1755000
|120.88
|Equity
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|1.95
|12920000
|112.90
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.87
|106650
|108.01
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|1.57
|468000
|90.61
|Equity
|GMR Airports
|Transport Infrastructure
|1.55
|12898125
|89.60
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|1.52
|2585250
|87.69
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.22
|305500
|70.46
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.20
|81375
|69.41
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|1.09
|401375
|63.02
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|1.09
|1590450
|62.78
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|0.98
|179850
|56.90
|Equity
|Vodafone Idea
|Telecom - Services
|0.98
|75040000
|56.65
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|0.97
|1554000
|55.99
|Equity
|Aditya Birla Cap
|Finance
|0.96
|3542400
|55.37
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|0.92
|833250
|52.95
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|0.89
|511000
|51.36
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|0.87
|162925
|50.13
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|0.79
|1414400
|45.73
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.68
|130625
|39.36
|Equity
|Aditya Bir. Fas.
|Retailing
|0.64
|1521000
|36.83
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|0.63
|1760550
|36.55
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|0.63
|728000
|36.17
|Equity
|Bandhan Bank
|Banks
|0.63
|2559200
|36.13
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|0.57
|4056750
|32.81
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|0.52
|761600
|30.08
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|0.51
|1872950
|29.22
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.49
|61875
|28.60
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|0.47
|276150
|27.01
|Equity
|Hindustan Copper
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.45
|1287900
|26.05
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.45
|21550
|25.74
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|0.43
|573125
|24.99
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.42
|90750
|24.12
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.41
|950400
|23.84
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|0.41
|182700
|23.46
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|0.40
|723600
|23.23
|Equity
|Mahanagar Gas
|Gas
|0.38
|178000
|22.02
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|0.33
|7250
|19.24
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.32
|84800
|18.48
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.31
|287000
|18.20
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.29
|1437750
|17.05
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|0.29
|35250
|16.61
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.28
|100800
|16.05
|Equity
|IDFC First Bank
|Banks
|0.27
|2647500
|15.45
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|0.26
|134550
|15.15
|Equity
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.25
|230350
|14.58
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|0.21
|54900
|12.02
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.21
|21700
|11.89
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.20
|69500
|11.75
|Equity
|CESC
|Power
|0.20
|883350
|11.55
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.20
|108900
|11.52
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.19
|43575
|11.26
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.19
|30900
|11.21
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|0.19
|71050
|11.19
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.19
|37000
|10.90
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.19
|781000
|10.71
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|IT - Services
|0.18
|22900
|10.38
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|0.18
|37950
|10.31
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|0.17
|20600
|9.99
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.17
|32100
|9.91
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|0.17
|197500
|9.74
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.16
|204300
|9.49
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.15
|87500
|8.66
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.14
|10575
|8.35
|Equity
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|0.14
|56700
|8.15
|Equity
|Laurus Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.14
|153000
|8.06
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|0.13
|122000
|7.60
|Equity
|Astral
|Industrial Products
|0.13
|55050
|7.36
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.12
|19500
|7.17
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.12
|243000
|7.13
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.11
|47125
|6.63
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.11
|49725
|6.35
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|0.11
|13050
|6.08
|Equity
|Exide Inds.
|Auto Components
|0.10
|169200
|5.88
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|0.10
|11375
|5.61
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.10
|37700
|5.51
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|0.09
|23450
|5.21
|Equity
|Aarti Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.08
|129000
|4.85
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|0.08
|20900
|4.69
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|0.08
|160500
|4.54
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|0.08
|715500
|4.47
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|0.08
|120900
|4.40
|Equity
|MRF
|Auto Components
|0.07
|410
|4.32
|Equity
|Escorts Kubota
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.07
|14550
|4.17
|Equity
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|0.06
|55125
|3.69
|Equity
|Birlasoft Ltd
|IT - Software
|0.06
|77000
|3.26
|Equity
|Cyient
|IT - Services
|0.05
|24300
|3.07
|Equity
|Yes Bank
|Banks
|0.05
|1742000
|2.91
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|0.05
|5800
|2.89
|Equity
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|0.05
|20500
|2.77
|Equity
|Tube Investments
|Auto Components
|0.04
|10500
|2.58
|Equity
|Bank of India
|Banks
|0.03
|207475
|1.97
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.03
|82775
|1.86
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|0.03
|33750
|1.86
|Equity
|JSW Energy
|Power
|0.03
|39750
|1.84
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|0.03
|28000
|1.82
|Equity
|Granules India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.03
|35000
|1.61
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.03
|26400
|1.60
|Equity
|Piramal Enterp.
|Finance
|0.03
|17250
|1.50
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.03
|1725
|1.50
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.02
|24000
|1.44
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|0.02
|7500
|1.40
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|0.02
|9750
|1.39
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.02
|5600
|1.22
|Equity
|HFCL
|Telecom - Services
|0.02
|136950
|1.08
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|0.02
|1625
|0.98
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|0.01
|1200
|0.83
|Equity
|ACC
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.01
|3600
|0.65
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|0.01
|2625
|0.64
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|0.01
|1800
|0.61
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|0.01
|3850
|0.59
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.01
|6075
|0.57
|Equity
|Jindal Stain.
|Ferrous Metals
|0.01
|8525
|0.49
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|0.01
|25000
|0.44
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|0.01
|2400
|0.35
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|0.00
|9000
|0.28
|Equity
|I O C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.00
|24375
|0.27
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|0.00
|375
|0.27
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.00
|850
|0.16
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|0.00
|2500
|0.15
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.00
|1950
|0.13
|Equity
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|0.00
|7500
|0.11
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|0.00
|1000
|0.10
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|0.00
|1500
|0.09
|Equity
|IRB Infra.Devl.
|Construction
|0.00
|20500
|0.08
|Equity
|S A I L
|Ferrous Metals
|0.00
|8000
|0.08
|Equity
|Balkrishna Inds
|Auto Components
|0.00
|300
|0.07
|Equity
|Biocon
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.00
|2500
|0.07
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|0.00
|500
|0.07
|Equity
|The Ramco Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.00
|850
|0.07
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|0.00
|150
|0.06
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.00
|3750
|0.06
|Equity
|Tata Chemicals
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.00
|550
|0.04
|Equity
|Supreme Inds.
|Industrial Products
|0.00
|125
|0.04
|Equity
|Cams Services
|Capital Markets
|0.00
|125
|0.03
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.59
|1500
|149.51
|ZCB
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|1.05
|500
|60.89
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.93
|550
|54.49
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.52
|300
|29.88
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.43
|250
|24.94
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.43
|2500
|24.93
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.43
|250
|24.92
|ZCB
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.10
|50
|6.01
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.09
|50
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.09
|50
|4.97
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.09
|50
|4.95
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Cams Services
|-/-
|0.00
|-125
|-0.03
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Supreme Inds.
|-/-
|0.00
|-125
|-0.04
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Chemicals
|-/-
|0.00
|-550
|-0.04
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Natl. Aluminium
|-/-
|0.00
|-3750
|-0.06
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Interglobe Aviat
|-/-
|0.00
|-150
|-0.06
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|The Ramco Cement
|-/-
|0.00
|-850
|-0.07
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Havells India
|-/-
|0.00
|-500
|-0.07
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Biocon
|-/-
|0.00
|-2500
|-0.07
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Balkrishna Inds
|-/-
|0.00
|-300
|-0.07
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|S A I L
|-/-
|0.00
|-8000
|-0.08
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|IRB Infra.Devl.
|-/-
|0.00
|-20500
|-0.08
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|0.00
|-1500
|-0.09
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bharat Forge
|-/-
|0.00
|-1000
|-0.10
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Indian Energy Ex
|-/-
|0.00
|-7500
|-0.11
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|One 97
|-/-
|0.00
|-1950
|-0.13
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Jubilant Food.
|-/-
|0.00
|-2500
|-0.15
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Lupin
|-/-
|0.00
|-850
|-0.16
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Coforge
|-/-
|0.00
|-375
|-0.27
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|I O C L
|-/-
|0.00
|-24375
|-0.27
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.00
|-9000
|-0.28
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tech Mahindra
|-/-
|-0.01
|-2400
|-0.35
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|-0.01
|-25000
|-0.44
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Jindal Stain.
|-/-
|-0.01
|-8525
|-0.50
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|JSW Steel
|-/-
|-0.01
|-6075
|-0.58
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Phoenix Mills
|-/-
|-0.01
|-3850
|-0.59
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Avenue Super.
|-/-
|-0.01
|-1800
|-0.61
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|-/-
|-0.01
|-2625
|-0.64
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|ACC
|-/-
|-0.01
|-3600
|-0.65
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Info Edg.(India)
|-/-
|-0.01
|-1200
|-0.84
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Apollo Hospitals
|-/-
|-0.02
|-1625
|-0.98
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|HFCL
|-/-
|-0.02
|-136950
|-1.09
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Nestle India
|-/-
|-0.02
|-5600
|-1.23
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|SBI Life Insuran
|-/-
|-0.02
|-9750
|-1.39
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bajaj Finserv
|-/-
|-0.02
|-7500
|-1.41
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Marico
|-/-
|-0.03
|-24000
|-1.44
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Solar Industries
|-/-
|-0.03
|-1725
|-1.50
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Piramal Enterp.
|-/-
|-0.03
|-17250
|-1.51
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|HDFC Life Insur.
|-/-
|-0.03
|-26400
|-1.61
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Granules India
|-/-
|-0.03
|-35000
|-1.62
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Syngene Intl.
|-/-
|-0.03
|-28000
|-1.83
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|JSW Energy
|-/-
|-0.03
|-39750
|-1.85
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|ICICI Pru Life
|-/-
|-0.03
|-33750
|-1.86
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|O N G C
|-/-
|-0.03
|-82775
|-1.87
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bank of India
|-/-
|-0.03
|-207475
|-1.98
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tube Investments
|-/-
|-0.04
|-10500
|-2.59
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Comm
|-/-
|-0.05
|-20500
|-2.78
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|-/-
|-0.05
|-5800
|-2.91
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Yes Bank
|-/-
|-0.05
|-1742000
|-2.93
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Cyient
|-/-
|-0.05
|-24300
|-3.09
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Birlasoft Ltd
|-/-
|-0.06
|-77000
|-3.28
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|I R C T C
|-/-
|-0.06
|-55125
|-3.72
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Escorts Kubota
|-/-
|-0.07
|-14550
|-4.19
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|MRF
|-/-
|-0.08
|-410
|-4.33
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|-0.08
|-120900
|-4.42
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|NMDC
|-/-
|-0.08
|-715500
|-4.49
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Petronet LNG
|-/-
|-0.08
|-160500
|-4.56
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Mphasis
|-/-
|-0.08
|-20900
|-4.71
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Aarti Industries
|-/-
|-0.08
|-129000
|-4.88
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|TVS Motor Co.
|-/-
|-0.09
|-23450
|-5.23
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|PB Fintech.
|-/-
|-0.10
|-37700
|-5.54
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|A B B
|-/-
|-0.10
|-11375
|-5.64
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Exide Inds.
|-/-
|-0.10
|-169200
|-5.90
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|LTIMindtree
|-/-
|-0.11
|-13050
|-6.12
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Glenmark Pharma.
|-/-
|-0.11
|-49725
|-6.39
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Cipla
|-/-
|-0.12
|-47125
|-6.66
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|H P C L
|-/-
|-0.12
|-243000
|-7.18
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hero Motocorp
|-/-
|-0.12
|-19500
|-7.20
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Astral
|-/-
|-0.13
|-55050
|-7.40
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Container Corpn.
|-/-
|-0.13
|-122000
|-7.65
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Laurus Labs
|-/-
|-0.14
|-153000
|-8.10
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|APL Apollo Tubes
|-/-
|-0.14
|-56700
|-8.18
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bajaj Auto
|-/-
|-0.15
|-10575
|-8.40
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|-0.15
|-87500
|-8.70
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Ambuja Cements
|-/-
|-0.16
|-204300
|-9.52
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Dabur India
|-/-
|-0.17
|-197500
|-9.79
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hind.Aeronautics
|-/-
|-0.17
|-32100
|-9.97
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Trent
|-/-
|-0.17
|-20600
|-10.02
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Cummins India
|-/-
|-0.18
|-37950
|-10.37
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|L&T Technology
|-/-
|-0.18
|-22900
|-10.40
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Steel
|-/-
|-0.19
|-781000
|-10.74
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Torrent Pharma.
|-/-
|-0.19
|-37000
|-10.94
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|HCL Technologies
|-/-
|-0.19
|-71050
|-11.24
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|HDFC AMC
|-/-
|-0.19
|-30900
|-11.25
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|M & M
|-/-
|-0.20
|-43575
|-11.33
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Aurobindo Pharma
|-/-
|-0.20
|-108900
|-11.59
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|CESC
|-/-
|-0.20
|-883350
|-11.61
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|ICICI Lombard
|-/-
|-0.20
|-69500
|-11.79
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Divi's Lab.
|-/-
|-0.21
|-21700
|-11.92
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hind. Unilever
|-/-
|-0.21
|-54900
|-12.09
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|UPL
|-/-
|-0.25
|-230350
|-14.61
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Prestige Estates
|-/-
|-0.26
|-134550
|-15.20
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|-0.27
|-2647500
|-15.56
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|-/-
|-0.28
|-100800
|-16.15
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Polycab India
|-/-
|-0.29
|-35250
|-16.63
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|-/-
|-0.30
|-1437750
|-17.11
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hindalco Inds.
|-/-
|-0.32
|-287000
|-18.25
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Asian Paints
|-/-
|-0.32
|-84800
|-18.59
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bosch
|-/-
|-0.33
|-7250
|-19.35
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Mahanagar Gas
|-/-
|-0.38
|-178000
|-22.16
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Crompton Gr. Con
|-/-
|-0.40
|-723600
|-23.39
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|United Spirits
|-/-
|-0.41
|-182700
|-23.55
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|-0.42
|-950400
|-23.99
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Pidilite Inds.
|-/-
|-0.42
|-90750
|-24.21
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Varun Beverages
|-/-
|-0.43
|-573125
|-25.10
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Maruti Suzuki
|-/-
|-0.45
|-21550
|-25.85
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hindustan Copper
|-/-
|-0.45
|-1287900
|-26.19
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Max Healthcare
|-/-
|-0.47
|-276150
|-27.15
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Siemens
|-/-
|-0.50
|-61875
|-28.69
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|GAIL (India)
|-/-
|-0.51
|-1872950
|-29.32
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|ITC
|-/-
|-0.52
|-761600
|-30.22
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|-0.57
|-4056750
|-33.02
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bandhan Bank
|-/-
|-0.63
|-2559200
|-36.28
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|-0.63
|-728000
|-36.32
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Jio Financial
|-/-
|-0.64
|-1760550
|-36.76
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Aditya Bir. Fas.
|-/-
|-0.64
|-1521000
|-36.94
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|P I Industries
|-/-
|-0.68
|-130625
|-39.51
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Indus Towers
|-/-
|-0.80
|-1414400
|-45.99
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Titan Company
|-/-
|-0.87
|-162925
|-50.42
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Godrej Consumer
|-/-
|-0.89
|-511000
|-51.70
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|DLF
|-/-
|-0.92
|-833250
|-53.09
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Aditya Birla Cap
|-/-
|-0.96
|-3542400
|-55.62
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|-0.97
|-1554000
|-56.34
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Vodafone Idea
|-/-
|-0.98
|-75040000
|-56.88
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Larsen & Toubro
|-/-
|-0.99
|-179850
|-57.21
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Vedanta
|-/-
|-1.09
|-1590450
|-63.10
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bharti Airtel
|-/-
|-1.10
|-401375
|-63.38
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|-1.21
|-81375
|-69.79
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Grasim Inds
|-/-
|-1.23
|-305500
|-70.91
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Power Co.
|-/-
|-1.52
|-2585250
|-87.95
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|GMR Airports
|-/-
|-1.55
|-12898125
|-89.84
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|-1.57
|-468000
|-90.89
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|UltraTech Cem.
|-/-
|-1.88
|-106650
|-,108.70
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|-1.96
|-12920000
|-,113.47
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|-2.10
|-1755000
|-,121.60
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Motors
|-/-
|-2.13
|-1971200
|-,123.04
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|-2.27
|-755700
|-,131.34
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Infosys
|-/-
|-2.66
|-904800
|-,153.65
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|TCS
|-/-
|-2.80
|-462525
|-,162.06
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|-3.00
|-8766225
|-,173.54
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|-3.22
|-972000
|-,186.06
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|-4.51
|-2152500
|-,260.73
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|-5.21
|-2498000
|-,301.38
|Money Market Investments
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|4.32
|5000
|249.90
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.41
|3000
|139.43
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Secur.Prim
|-/-
|1.86
|2200
|107.77
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|1.30
|1500
|74.90
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|0.86
|1000
|49.86
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.86
|1000
|49.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.86
|1000
|49.75
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.86
|5000000
|49.46
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.85
|1000
|49.24
|Commercial Paper
|Panatone Finvest
|-/-
|0.84
|1000
|48.29
|Commercial Paper
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|0.82
|1000
|47.36
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.82
|1000
|47.53
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.60
|3500000
|34.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.43
|500
|24.95
|Commercial Paper
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|0.42
|500
|24.39
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|AXIS Money Market Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|8.16
|3361205
|471.73
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|67.07
|0
|3,877.41
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.22
|0
|12.50
