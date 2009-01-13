AXIS Balanced Advantage Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Balanced Advantage Fund G
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 11-Jul-2017
Fund Manager
: Jayesh Sundar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2625.19
AXIS Balanced Advantage Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 20.04
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - if redeemed / switched - out within 12 months from the date of allotment Nil - if redeemed / switched - out after 12 months from the date of allotment.
AXIS Balanced Advantage Fund G- NAV Chart
AXIS Balanced Advantage Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.49
3.78
-2.05
-2.71
10.41
12.29
14.99
9.47
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
AXIS Balanced Advantage Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
AXIS Balanced Advantage Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|6.37
|965622
|167.28
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|5.61
|1228062
|147.37
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|4.61
|1005251
|121.04
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.86
|600028
|101.26
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.90
|294477
|76.12
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.70
|82944
|70.75
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.45
|409337
|64.27
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.39
|909831
|62.66
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.98
|326675
|52.04
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.69
|140007
|44.29
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|1.56
|117716
|41.00
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.51
|1271500
|39.60
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.09
|200627
|28.69
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|1.09
|150608
|28.65
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.08
|106963
|28.42
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.85
|28376
|22.42
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|0.85
|564655
|22.30
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.84
|155943
|21.94
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.81
|334537
|21.22
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.70
|300525
|18.28
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|0.68
|59134
|18.19
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|0.68
|492102
|18.17
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.64
|272800
|16.93
|Equity
|Doms Industries
|Household Products
|0.61
|67013
|16.12
|Equity
|Vijaya Diagnost.
|Healthcare Services
|0.61
|173615
|15.89
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.60
|28736
|15.74
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|0.58
|295789
|15.10
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|0.57
|20280
|14.93
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|0.56
|66731
|14.61
|Equity
|PNB Housing
|Finance
|0.55
|189560
|14.47
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|0.54
|20364
|14.23
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|0.54
|51691
|14.04
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|0.53
|28800
|13.97
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.52
|45309
|13.65
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.51
|594518
|13.39
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|0.49
|234787
|12.95
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.49
|55570
|12.81
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.46
|52731
|12.07
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|0.46
|93999
|12.07
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|0.44
|119000
|11.63
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.44
|37500
|11.58
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.44
|482647
|11.45
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|0.40
|47016
|10.46
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.38
|401312
|9.88
|Equity
|TBO Tek
|Leisure Services
|0.37
|80123
|9.62
|Equity
|Premier Energies
|Electrical Equipment
|0.37
|111111
|9.60
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|0.35
|97540
|9.23
|Equity
|Jyoti CNC Auto.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.34
|113282
|9.04
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|0.32
|57000
|8.48
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.32
|87830
|8.46
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.32
|8339
|8.44
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.31
|19667
|8.15
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|0.30
|232200
|7.87
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|0.26
|48947
|6.85
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|0.24
|356223
|6.32
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.20
|210276
|5.27
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|0.20
|104508
|5.15
|Equity
|GPT Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|0.20
|392827
|5.14
|Equity
|Emcure Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.19
|51116
|5.01
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|0.19
|22135
|4.97
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.19
|25500
|4.85
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|0.18
|75000
|4.62
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.17
|45500
|4.50
|Equity
|S A I L
|Ferrous Metals
|0.17
|420000
|4.41
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|0.17
|88679
|4.37
|Equity
|Premier Energies
|Electrical Equipment
|0.14
|41603
|3.63
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.12
|266250
|3.15
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|0.11
|168000
|3.01
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|0.10
|173900
|2.71
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|0.10
|5600
|2.67
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.10
|5475
|2.53
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|0.09
|29160
|2.40
|Equity
|ACC
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.09
|12600
|2.29
|Equity
|Titagarh Rail
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.08
|30813
|2.14
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|0.08
|13300
|2.09
|Equity
|Hindustan Copper
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.07
|95400
|1.93
|Equity
|Exide Inds.
|Auto Components
|0.07
|50400
|1.75
|Equity
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|0.06
|101250
|1.57
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|0.04
|46800
|0.92
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.03
|3950
|0.86
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|0.03
|1800
|0.80
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|0.03
|16625
|0.72
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.02
|35985
|0.58
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|0.02
|4000
|0.56
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.01
|6641
|0.30
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|0.01
|1500
|0.28
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|0.01
|8500
|0.27
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.01
|600
|0.22
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.01
|518
|0.15
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.00
|1100
|0.11
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.00
|650
|0.08
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|0.00
|125
|0.07
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.00
|200
|0.04
|Equity
|Vedant Fashions
|Retailing
|6.43
|2
|0.00
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.97
|2500
|25.36
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.96
|2500
|25.19
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.95
|250
|25.04
|Corporate Debts
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|0.95
|2500
|25.01
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.95
|2500
|24.97
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.95
|2500
|24.96
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|0.95
|2500
|24.95
|Debt - Other
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|0.78
|1800
|20.36
|Corporate Debts
|M T N L
|-/-
|0.75
|2000
|19.70
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.56
|1500
|14.81
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.39
|1000
|10.19
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.38
|1000
|10.06
|Corporate Debts
|DLF Home Develop
|-/-
|0.38
|1000
|10.01
|Corporate Debts
|TVS Holdings
|-/-
|0.38
|1000
|9.99
|Corporate Debts
|RenServ Global
|-/-
|0.38
|1000
|9.99
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.37
|100
|9.67
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Steel
|-/-
|0.19
|500
|5.04
|Corporate Debts
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|0.19
|500
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.19
|5
|5.00
|PTC
|Vajra Trust
|-/-
|0.12
|10
|3.18
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.08
|20
|1.99
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|7.56
|19359500
|198.33
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2063
|-/-
|2.12
|5500000
|55.70
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|1.95
|5000000
|51.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|1.36
|3500000
|35.74
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|0.95
|2500000
|25.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.58
|1500000
|15.32
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.19
|500000
|4.97
|Govt. Securities
|RAJASTHAN 2027
|-/-
|0.19
|500000
|4.96
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|0.08
|200000
|1.98
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2034
|-/-
|0.04
|100000
|1.01
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Index Future
|Nifty Future
|-/-
|1.15
|13500
|30.07
|Derivatives - Index Future
|Bank Nifty Index
|-/-
|0.72
|3900
|18.96
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|Hindalco Inds.
|-/-
|0.01
|42000
|0.18
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Asian Paints
|-/-
|0.00
|-200
|-0.04
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Apollo Hospitals
|-/-
|0.00
|-125
|-0.07
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Glenmark Pharma.
|-/-
|0.00
|-650
|-0.08
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Aurobindo Pharma
|-/-
|0.00
|-1100
|-0.11
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|United Spirits
|-/-
|-0.01
|-1400
|-0.18
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hero Motocorp
|-/-
|-0.01
|-600
|-0.22
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|HDFC Life Insur.
|-/-
|-0.01
|-4400
|-0.26
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Indus Towers
|-/-
|-0.01
|-8500
|-0.27
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bajaj Finserv
|-/-
|-0.01
|-1500
|-0.28
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bharti Airtel
|-/-
|-0.01
|-1900
|-0.30
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Havells India
|-/-
|-0.02
|-4000
|-0.57
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Varun Beverages
|-/-
|-0.03
|-16625
|-0.72
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Interglobe Aviat
|-/-
|-0.03
|-1800
|-0.80
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|ICICI Pru Life
|-/-
|-0.03
|-15750
|-0.87
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|-0.04
|-46800
|-0.92
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Indian Energy Ex
|-/-
|-0.06
|-101250
|-1.58
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Infosys
|-/-
|-0.06
|-10000
|-1.69
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Exide Inds.
|-/-
|-0.07
|-50400
|-1.76
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hindustan Copper
|-/-
|-0.07
|-95400
|-1.94
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|HCL Technologies
|-/-
|-0.08
|-13300
|-2.10
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Info Edg.(India)
|-/-
|-0.08
|-3075
|-2.15
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Dabur India
|-/-
|-0.09
|-45000
|-2.23
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|ACC
|-/-
|-0.09
|-12600
|-2.29
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Siemens
|-/-
|-0.10
|-5475
|-2.53
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Eicher Motors
|-/-
|-0.10
|-5600
|-2.68
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|GAIL (India)
|-/-
|-0.10
|-173900
|-2.72
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|B H E L
|-/-
|-0.12
|-168000
|-3.02
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|O N G C
|-/-
|-0.12
|-134750
|-3.05
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|-/-
|-0.12
|-266250
|-3.16
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|TVS Motor Co.
|-/-
|-0.13
|-15750
|-3.51
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Mphasis
|-/-
|-0.15
|-17600
|-3.97
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|-0.15
|-225000
|-4.01
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|-0.17
|-5125
|-4.39
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|S A I L
|-/-
|-0.17
|-420000
|-4.41
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|-0.17
|-45500
|-4.52
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|-0.18
|-75000
|-4.64
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Lupin
|-/-
|-0.18
|-25500
|-4.85
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hind. Unilever
|-/-
|-0.19
|-22800
|-5.02
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|UltraTech Cem.
|-/-
|-0.20
|-5250
|-5.35
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Titan Company
|-/-
|-0.21
|-17500
|-5.41
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Coforge
|-/-
|-0.23
|-8100
|-5.97
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hindalco Inds.
|-/-
|-0.26
|-106400
|-6.76
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Power Co.
|-/-
|-0.30
|-232200
|-7.89
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|ITC
|-/-
|-0.31
|-204800
|-8.12
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tech Mahindra
|-/-
|-0.32
|-57000
|-8.52
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hind.Aeronautics
|-/-
|-0.34
|-28500
|-8.85
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|NTPC
|-/-
|-0.38
|-318000
|-9.94
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Motors
|-/-
|-0.39
|-162800
|-10.16
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|-0.46
|-172500
|-11.95
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Grasim Inds
|-/-
|-0.47
|-53500
|-12.41
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Coal India
|-/-
|-0.51
|-362250
|-13.45
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Trent
|-/-
|-0.53
|-28800
|-14.01
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bajaj Auto
|-/-
|-0.71
|-23325
|-18.54
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|-/-
|-0.72
|-117250
|-18.79
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|-0.73
|-157500
|-19.07
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|TCS
|-/-
|-0.83
|-62475
|-21.89
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|-0.91
|-136950
|-23.80
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|SBI Life Insuran
|-/-
|-0.93
|-172125
|-24.65
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|M & M
|-/-
|-1.07
|-107625
|-27.99
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|-2.64
|-575000
|-69.37
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.76
|2000000
|19.90
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.75
|2000000
|19.64
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.38
|1000000
|9.93
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|16.44
|0
|431.28
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|3.82
|0
|100.36
