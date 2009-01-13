iifl-logo
AXIS Balanced Advantage Fund G

AXIS Balanced Advantage Fund G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Axis Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

AXIS Balanced Advantage Fund G

AMC

Axis Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

11-Jul-2017

Fund Manager

Jayesh Sundar

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

2625.19

AXIS Balanced Advantage Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  20.04

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - if redeemed / switched - out within 12 months from the date of allotment Nil - if redeemed / switched - out after 12 months from the date of allotment.

AXIS Balanced Advantage Fund G- NAV Chart

AXIS Balanced Advantage Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.49
3.78
-2.05
-2.71
10.41
12.29
14.99
9.47
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

AXIS Balanced Advantage Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

AXIS Balanced Advantage Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Tech Mahindra57,000
Power Grid Corpn2,10,276
Varun Beverages16,625
Havells India4,000
Hero Motocorp600
Aurobindo Pharma1,100
Asian Paints200

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Vedanta2,50,700
Bharat Dynamics16,544
Zomato Ltd82,000
BSE1,250
City Union Bank10,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks6.37965622167.28
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products5.611228062147.37
EquityICICI BankBanks4.611005251121.04
EquityInfosysIT - Software3.86600028101.26
EquityM & MAutomobiles2.9029447776.12
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance2.708294470.75
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.4540933764.27
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks2.3990983162.66
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.9832667552.04
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.6914000744.29
EquityTCSIT - Software1.5611771641.00
EquityNTPCPower1.51127150039.60
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance1.0920062728.69
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks1.0915060828.65
EquityPidilite Inds.Chemicals & Petrochemicals1.0810696328.42
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.852837622.42
EquityITCDiversified FMCG0.8556465522.30
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.8415594321.94
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.8133453721.22
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.7030052518.28
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables0.685913418.19
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels0.6849210218.17
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.6427280016.93
EquityDoms IndustriesHousehold Products0.616701316.12
EquityVijaya Diagnost.Healthcare Services0.6117361515.89
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.602873615.74
EquityIndian BankBanks0.5829578915.10
EquityCoforgeIT - Software0.572028014.93
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG0.566673114.61
EquityPNB HousingFinance0.5518956014.47
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing0.542036414.23
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products0.545169114.04
EquityTrentRetailing0.532880013.97
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.524530913.65
EquityO N G COil0.5159451813.39
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance0.4923478712.95
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products0.495557012.81
EquityMankind PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.465273112.07
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages0.469399912.07
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services0.4411900011.63
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense0.443750011.58
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products0.4448264711.45
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles0.404701610.46
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense0.384013129.88
EquityTBO TekLeisure Services0.37801239.62
EquityPremier EnergiesElectrical Equipment0.371111119.60
EquityBrigade Enterpr.Realty0.35975409.23
EquityJyoti CNC Auto.Industrial Manufacturing0.341132829.04
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software0.32570008.48
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & other Products0.32878308.46
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.3283398.44
EquityKaynes TechIndustrial Manufacturing0.31196678.15
EquityTata Power Co.Power0.302322007.87
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance0.26489476.85
EquityFederal BankBanks0.243562236.32
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.202102765.27
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products0.201045085.15
EquityGPT HealthcareHealthcare Services0.203928275.14
EquityEmcure PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.19511165.01
EquityMphasisIT - Software0.19221354.97
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.19255004.85
EquityShriram FinanceFinance0.18750004.62
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.17455004.50
EquityS A I LFerrous Metals0.174200004.41
EquitySona BLW Precis.Auto Components0.17886794.37
EquityPremier EnergiesElectrical Equipment0.14416033.63
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.122662503.15
EquityB H E LElectrical Equipment0.111680003.01
EquityGAIL (India)Gas0.101739002.71
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles0.1056002.67
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment0.1054752.53
EquityUno MindaAuto Components0.09291602.40
EquityACCCement & Cement Products0.09126002.29
EquityTitagarh RailIndustrial Manufacturing0.08308132.14
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software0.08133002.09
EquityHindustan CopperNon - Ferrous Metals0.07954001.93
EquityExide Inds.Auto Components0.07504001.75
EquityIndian Energy ExCapital Markets0.061012501.57
EquityBank of BarodaBanks0.04468000.92
EquityNestle IndiaFood Products0.0339500.86
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services0.0318000.80
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages0.03166250.72
EquityITC HotelsLeisure Services0.02359850.58
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables0.0240000.56
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products0.0166410.30
EquityBajaj FinservFinance0.0115000.28
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services0.0185000.27
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles0.016000.22
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.015180.15
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.0011000.11
EquityGlenmark Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.006500.08
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services0.001250.07
EquityAsian PaintsConsumer Durables0.002000.04
EquityVedant FashionsRetailing6.4320.00
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-0.97250025.36
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-0.96250025.19
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-0.9525025.04
Corporate Debts360 One Prime-/-0.95250025.01
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.95250024.97
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.95250024.96
Corporate DebtsShriram Finance-/-0.95250024.95
Debt - OtherCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance0.78180020.36
Corporate DebtsM T N L-/-0.75200019.70
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-0.56150014.81
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-0.39100010.19
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-0.38100010.06
Corporate DebtsDLF Home Develop-/-0.38100010.01
Corporate DebtsTVS Holdings-/-0.3810009.99
Corporate DebtsRenServ Global-/-0.3810009.99
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-0.371009.67
Corporate DebtsTata Steel-/-0.195005.04
Corporate DebtsAadhar Hsg. Fin.-/-0.195005.00
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-0.1955.00
PTCVajra Trust-/-0.12103.18
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.08201.99
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2064-/-7.5619359500198.33
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2063-/-2.12550000055.70
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2037-/-1.95500000051.09
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2053-/-1.36350000035.74
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-0.95250000025.04
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-0.58150000015.32
Govt. SecuritiesAndhra Pradesh 2026-/-0.195000004.97
Govt. SecuritiesRAJASTHAN 2027-/-0.195000004.96
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2026-/-0.082000001.98
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2034-/-0.041000001.01
Derivative Investments
Derivatives - Index FutureNifty Future-/-1.151350030.07
Derivatives - Index FutureBank Nifty Index-/-0.72390018.96
Derivatives - Stock Call OptionHindalco Inds.-/-0.01420000.18
Derivatives - Stock FutureAsian Paints-/-0.00-200-0.04
Derivatives - Stock FutureApollo Hospitals-/-0.00-125-0.07
Derivatives - Stock FutureGlenmark Pharma.-/-0.00-650-0.08
Derivatives - Stock FutureAurobindo Pharma-/-0.00-1100-0.11
Derivatives - Stock FutureUnited Spirits-/--0.01-1400-0.18
Derivatives - Stock FutureHero Motocorp-/--0.01-600-0.22
Derivatives - Stock FutureHDFC Life Insur.-/--0.01-4400-0.26
Derivatives - Stock FutureIndus Towers-/--0.01-8500-0.27
Derivatives - Stock FutureBajaj Finserv-/--0.01-1500-0.28
Derivatives - Stock FutureBharti Airtel-/--0.01-1900-0.30
Derivatives - Stock FutureHavells India-/--0.02-4000-0.57
Derivatives - Stock FutureVarun Beverages-/--0.03-16625-0.72
Derivatives - Stock FutureInterglobe Aviat-/--0.03-1800-0.80
Derivatives - Stock FutureICICI Pru Life-/--0.03-15750-0.87
Derivatives - Stock FutureBank of Baroda-/--0.04-46800-0.92
Derivatives - Stock FutureIndian Energy Ex-/--0.06-101250-1.58
Derivatives - Stock FutureInfosys-/--0.06-10000-1.69
Derivatives - Stock FutureExide Inds.-/--0.07-50400-1.76
Derivatives - Stock FutureHindustan Copper-/--0.07-95400-1.94
Derivatives - Stock FutureHCL Technologies-/--0.08-13300-2.10
Derivatives - Stock FutureInfo Edg.(India)-/--0.08-3075-2.15
Derivatives - Stock FutureDabur India-/--0.09-45000-2.23
Derivatives - Stock FutureACC-/--0.09-12600-2.29
Derivatives - Stock FutureSiemens-/--0.10-5475-2.53
Derivatives - Stock FutureEicher Motors-/--0.10-5600-2.68
Derivatives - Stock FutureGAIL (India)-/--0.10-173900-2.72
Derivatives - Stock FutureB H E L-/--0.12-168000-3.02
Derivatives - Stock FutureO N G C-/--0.12-134750-3.05
Derivatives - Stock FutureSamvardh. Mothe.-/--0.12-266250-3.16
Derivatives - Stock FutureTVS Motor Co.-/--0.13-15750-3.51
Derivatives - Stock FutureMphasis-/--0.15-17600-3.97
Derivatives - Stock FutureFederal Bank-/--0.15-225000-4.01
Derivatives - Stock FutureBajaj Finance-/--0.17-5125-4.39
Derivatives - Stock FutureS A I L-/--0.17-420000-4.41
Derivatives - Stock FutureIndusInd Bank-/--0.17-45500-4.52
Derivatives - Stock FutureShriram Finance-/--0.18-75000-4.64
Derivatives - Stock FutureLupin-/--0.18-25500-4.85
Derivatives - Stock FutureHind. Unilever-/--0.19-22800-5.02
Derivatives - Stock FutureUltraTech Cem.-/--0.20-5250-5.35
Derivatives - Stock FutureTitan Company-/--0.21-17500-5.41
Derivatives - Stock FutureCoforge-/--0.23-8100-5.97
Derivatives - Stock FutureHindalco Inds.-/--0.26-106400-6.76
Derivatives - Stock FutureTata Power Co.-/--0.30-232200-7.89
Derivatives - Stock FutureITC-/--0.31-204800-8.12
Derivatives - Stock FutureTech Mahindra-/--0.32-57000-8.52
Derivatives - Stock FutureHind.Aeronautics-/--0.34-28500-8.85
Derivatives - Stock FutureNTPC-/--0.38-318000-9.94
Derivatives - Stock FutureTata Motors-/--0.39-162800-10.16
Derivatives - Stock FutureSt Bk of India-/--0.46-172500-11.95
Derivatives - Stock FutureGrasim Inds-/--0.47-53500-12.41
Derivatives - Stock FutureCoal India-/--0.51-362250-13.45
Derivatives - Stock FutureTrent-/--0.53-28800-14.01
Derivatives - Stock FutureBajaj Auto-/--0.71-23325-18.54
Derivatives - Stock FutureSun Pharma.Inds.-/--0.72-117250-18.79
Derivatives - Stock FutureICICI Bank-/--0.73-157500-19.07
Derivatives - Stock FutureTCS-/--0.83-62475-21.89
Derivatives - Stock FutureHDFC Bank-/--0.91-136950-23.80
Derivatives - Stock FutureSBI Life Insuran-/--0.93-172125-24.65
Derivatives - Stock FutureM & M-/--1.07-107625-27.99
Derivatives - Stock FutureReliance Industr-/--2.64-575000-69.37
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.76200000019.90
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.75200000019.64
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.3810000009.93
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-16.440431.28
Reverse RepoC C I-/-3.820100.36

Key information

Fund House:
Axis Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-Jan-2009
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,27,278.17
Trustee/s:
Mr. Rudrapriya Ray, Mr. Murray Alan Coble
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Gop Kumar Bhaskaran
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Ravi Narayanan, Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry
Compliance Officer/s:
Darshan Kapadia
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Milind Vengurlekar
Fund Manager/s:
Jayesh Sundar
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One Lodha Place. 22nd & 23rd Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Par el, Maharashtra, Mumbai - 400013.
Contact Nos:
022-43255161
Fax:
022-43255199
Email:
customerserivce@axismf.com
Website:
www.axismf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

