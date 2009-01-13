AXIS Banking PSU Debt Fund Direct IDCW D
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Banking PSU Debt Fund Direct IDCW D
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Aditya Pagaria
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 12987.92
AXIS Banking PSU Debt Fund Direct IDCW D - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1039.131
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% - If redeemed / switched out within 1 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed / switched out above 1 months from the date of allotment.
AXIS Banking PSU Debt Fund Direct IDCW D- NAV Chart
AXIS Banking PSU Debt Fund Direct IDCW D- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.56
1.58
2.68
4.35
8.38
6.81
6.55
8.08
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
AXIS Banking PSU Debt Fund Direct IDCW D- Latest Dividends
AXIS Banking PSU Debt Fund Direct IDCW D- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|6.73
|8740
|869.30
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|4.95
|64050
|639.12
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.77
|48500
|487.26
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|3.42
|43500
|441.70
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|3.28
|42500
|423.38
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|2.92
|37500
|376.39
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.81
|3650
|362.85
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.52
|32500
|325.37
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.51
|32500
|324.22
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.10
|27100
|271.56
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.93
|25000
|249.79
|Corporate Debts
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.64
|2150
|211.43
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.61
|20785
|207.51
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.57
|20300
|202.10
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.54
|20000
|199.45
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.54
|20000
|198.90
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.54
|20000
|198.47
|Corporate Debts
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|1.34
|1750
|173.11
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.28
|1650
|164.65
|ZCB
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|1.20
|1286
|154.79
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.17
|1530
|150.73
|Corporate Debts
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|1.17
|1530
|150.64
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.16
|15000
|150.19
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.16
|15000
|149.59
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.08
|1400
|139.72
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.08
|14000
|139.42
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.89
|1150
|115.14
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|0.78
|10000
|100.87
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.78
|10000
|100.36
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.78
|10000
|100.10
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.77
|10000
|99.59
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.59
|7600
|75.86
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.59
|7500
|75.83
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.58
|7500
|75.26
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.58
|750
|75.21
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.58
|7500
|75.17
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.58
|7500
|75.00
|Corporate Debts
|Nexus Select
|-/-
|0.58
|7500
|74.90
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.58
|7500
|74.88
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.58
|7500
|74.77
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.54
|7000
|70.27
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.54
|7000
|69.71
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.46
|6000
|59.98
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.43
|5500
|55.04
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.39
|500
|50.27
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.39
|5000
|50.21
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.39
|5000
|50.18
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.39
|5000
|50.09
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.39
|5000
|50.01
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.39
|500
|49.87
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.39
|5000
|49.85
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.38
|5000
|49.65
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.38
|500
|49.54
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.35
|4500
|45.25
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.35
|4500
|44.85
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.23
|3000
|30.20
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.23
|3000
|29.90
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.23
|300
|29.85
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.20
|2500
|25.46
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.20
|2500
|25.35
|Corporate Debts
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|0.20
|2500
|25.20
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.19
|2500
|25.16
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.19
|2500
|25.13
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.19
|250
|25.12
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.19
|250
|25.06
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.19
|2500
|25.03
|Corporate Debts
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|0.19
|250
|25.00
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.19
|250
|24.99
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.19
|2500
|24.99
|Corporate Debts
|Nexus Select
|-/-
|0.19
|2500
|24.98
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.19
|2500
|24.96
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.19
|250
|24.81
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.16
|2000
|20.15
|Corporate Debts
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|0.13
|163
|16.39
|Corporate Debts
|Sundaram Home
|-/-
|0.12
|1500
|15.04
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.12
|150
|15.03
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.08
|1000
|10.04
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.08
|10
|10.04
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.08
|1000
|10.04
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.08
|1000
|10.04
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.08
|1000
|10.02
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.08
|1000
|9.99
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.08
|1000
|9.98
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.08
|100
|9.98
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.08
|100
|9.95
|Corporate Debts
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.06
|75
|7.53
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.05
|600
|5.98
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.04
|500
|5.02
|Corporate Debts
|Axis Finance
|-/-
|0.04
|500
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.04
|50
|4.92
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.03
|450
|4.48
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.03
|35
|3.49
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.02
|25
|2.50
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.02
|25
|2.49
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.01
|11
|1.09
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|0.01
|100
|1.00
|Corporate Debts
|B P C L
|-/-
|0.01
|100
|1.00
|ZCB
|KOTAK MAHI. INV.
|-/-
|0.01
|9
|0.84
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|4.99
|63000000
|644.65
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|4.57
|57500000
|590.67
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|1.64
|20500000
|211.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|1.56
|20000000
|201.30
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2038
|-/-
|0.58
|7500000
|75.05
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2038
|-/-
|0.53
|6798300
|68.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.44
|5500000
|56.68
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|0.24
|3000000
|30.82
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.20
|2500000
|25.71
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2026
|-/-
|0.20
|2500000
|25.36
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2031
|-/-
|0.10
|1229100
|12.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.08
|1000000
|10.07
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|0.04
|500000
|5.08
|Govt. Securities
|Chattisgarh 2026
|-/-
|0.04
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2025
|-/-
|0.04
|500000
|5.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.04
|500000
|4.93
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.04
|500000
|4.81
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|0.03
|345400
|3.48
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.03
|350000
|3.46
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2025
|-/-
|0.03
|335000
|3.34
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|0.01
|150000
|1.53
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.05
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.12
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.20
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.36
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.38
|1000
|49.38
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.19
|500
|24.13
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.84
|0
|495.88
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|2.50
|0
|322.38
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement