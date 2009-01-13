iifl-logo
iifl-logo

AXIS Banking PSU Debt Fund Direct IDCW W

AXIS Banking PSU Debt Fund Direct IDCW W

Summary Info

Fund Name

Axis Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

AXIS Banking PSU Debt Fund Direct IDCW W

AMC

Axis Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Short Term Income Funds

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Aditya Pagaria

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

12987.92

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

AXIS Banking PSU Debt Fund Direct IDCW W - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  1038.8162

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

0.25% - If redeemed / switched out within 1 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed / switched out above 1 months from the date of allotment.

AXIS Banking PSU Debt Fund Direct IDCW W- NAV Chart

AXIS Banking PSU Debt Fund Direct IDCW W- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.62
1.63
2.73
4.22
8.41
6.84
6.64
7.65
Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

AXIS Banking PSU Debt Fund Direct IDCW W- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
02-Apr-20250.902286590

AXIS Banking PSU Debt Fund Direct IDCW W- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsE X I M Bank-/-6.738740869.30
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-4.9564050639.12
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-3.7748500487.26
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-3.4243500441.70
Corporate DebtsNatl. Hous. Bank-/-3.2842500423.38
Corporate DebtsNatl. Hous. Bank-/-2.9237500376.39
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-2.813650362.85
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-2.5232500325.37
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-2.5132500324.22
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-2.1027100271.56
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.9325000249.79
Corporate DebtsIndian Bank-/-1.642150211.43
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.6120785207.51
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-1.5720300202.10
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.5420000199.45
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.5420000198.90
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.5420000198.47
Corporate DebtsSt Bk of India-/-1.341750173.11
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.281650164.65
ZCBHDB FINANC SER-/-1.201286154.79
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-1.171530150.73
Corporate DebtsSt Bk of India-/-1.171530150.64
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.1615000150.19
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.1615000149.59
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.081400139.72
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.0814000139.42
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.891150115.14
Corporate DebtsM & M Fin. Serv.-/-0.7810000100.87
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.7810000100.36
Corporate DebtsNatl. Hous. Bank-/-0.7810000100.10
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.771000099.59
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.59760075.86
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-0.59750075.83
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.58750075.26
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.5875075.21
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.58750075.17
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.58750075.00
Corporate DebtsNexus Select-/-0.58750074.90
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.58750074.88
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.58750074.77
Corporate DebtsNatl. Hous. Bank-/-0.54700070.27
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.54700069.71
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.46600059.98
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.43550055.04
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.3950050.27
Corporate DebtsE X I M Bank-/-0.39500050.21
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.39500050.18
Corporate DebtsE X I M Bank-/-0.39500050.09
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.39500050.01
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-0.3950049.87
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.39500049.85
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.38500049.65
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-0.3850049.54
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.35450045.25
Corporate DebtsNatl. Hous. Bank-/-0.35450044.85
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.23300030.20
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.23300029.90
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.2330029.85
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-0.20250025.46
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-0.20250025.35
Corporate DebtsIndiGrid Trust-/-0.20250025.20
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.19250025.16
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.19250025.13
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.1925025.12
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.1925025.06
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.19250025.03
Corporate DebtsNuclear Power Co-/-0.1925025.00
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.1925024.99
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.19250024.99
Corporate DebtsNexus Select-/-0.19250024.98
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.19250024.96
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.1925024.81
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.16200020.15
Corporate DebtsNuclear Power Co-/-0.1316316.39
Corporate DebtsSundaram Home-/-0.12150015.04
Corporate DebtsE X I M Bank-/-0.1215015.03
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-0.08100010.04
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-0.081010.04
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.08100010.04
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.08100010.04
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.08100010.02
Corporate DebtsKotak Mahindra P-/-0.0810009.99
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-0.0810009.98
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.081009.98
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.081009.95
Corporate DebtsNTPC-/-0.06757.53
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.056005.98
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.045005.02
Corporate DebtsAxis Finance-/-0.045005.00
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.04504.92
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.034504.48
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-0.03353.49
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.02252.50
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.02252.49
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.01111.09
Corporate DebtsM & M Fin. Serv.-/-0.011001.00
Corporate DebtsB P C L-/-0.011001.00
ZCBKOTAK MAHI. INV.-/-0.0190.84
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-4.9963000000644.65
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-4.5757500000590.67
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-1.6420500000211.23
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-1.5620000000201.30
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2038-/-0.58750000075.05
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2038-/-0.53679830068.03
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-0.44550000056.68
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2037-/-0.24300000030.82
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-0.20250000025.71
Govt. SecuritiesHaryana 2026-/-0.20250000025.36
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2031-/-0.10122910012.34
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.08100000010.07
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2026-/-0.045000005.08
Govt. SecuritiesChattisgarh 2026-/-0.045000005.06
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2025-/-0.045000005.05
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.045000004.93
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-0.045000004.81
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-0.033454003.48
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.033500003.46
Govt. SecuritiesTelangana 2025-/-0.033350003.34
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2026-/-0.011500001.53
Derivative Investments
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.05
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.12
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.20
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.36
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.38100049.38
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.1950024.13
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-3.840495.88
Reverse RepoC C I-/-2.500322.38

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Axis Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-Jan-2009
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,27,278.17
Trustee/s:
Mr. Rudrapriya Ray, Mr. Murray Alan Coble
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Gop Kumar Bhaskaran
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Ravi Narayanan, Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry
Compliance Officer/s:
Darshan Kapadia
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Milind Vengurlekar
Fund Manager/s:
Aditya Pagaria
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One Lodha Place. 22nd & 23rd Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Par el, Maharashtra, Mumbai - 400013.
Contact Nos:
022-43255161
Fax:
022-43255199
Email:
customerserivce@axismf.com
Website:
www.axismf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.