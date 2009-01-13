iifl-logo
AXIS Bluechip Fund Direct G

AXIS Bluechip Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Axis Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

AXIS Bluechip Fund Direct G

AMC

Axis Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Shreyash Devalkar

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

30517.08

AXIS Bluechip Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  65.09

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

3.00% - If redeemed within 6 months from the date of allotment. 2.00% - If redeemed after 6 months and before 12 months from the date of allotment. 1.00% - If redeemrd after 12 months and before 24 months from the date of alloment. Nil - If redeemed after 24 months from the date of allotment.

AXIS Bluechip Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

AXIS Bluechip Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.16
4.95
-3.82
-7.54
4.41
8.86
19.51
14.64
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

AXIS Bluechip Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

AXIS Bluechip Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
ITC Hotels6,31,475

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks9.94175101503,033.45
EquityICICI BankBanks8.35211532362,547.06
EquityInfosysIT - Software6.20112195001,893.51
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services5.0598096711,540.31
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance4.8717416231,485.65
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction3.2931727881,003.82
EquityTCSIT - Software3.222822960983.30
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products2.947471299896.63
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.935616215894.80
EquityM & MAutomobiles2.813317434857.58
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks2.4210717055738.19
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks2.283660071696.49
EquityZomato LtdRetailing2.1729784816661.52
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products2.11636190644.36
EquityPidilite Inds.Chemicals & Petrochemicals1.902187098581.30
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.861267167567.34
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.733756294528.69
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing1.73754849527.83
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services1.476264300448.58
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance1.222653283371.65
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables1.221206391371.23
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing1.121001703340.97
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles1.001365168303.81
EquityNTPCPower0.979480144295.25
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services0.92464991281.44
EquityTrentRetailing0.83523555254.00
EquityITCDiversified FMCG0.826314758249.43
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.75288989228.38
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles0.72185144221.17
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.68377843207.06
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.613048493185.50
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services0.581822310178.24
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages0.533701686161.41
EquityMankind PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.51685487157.01
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG0.47650118142.39
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.4611899784141.11
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense0.455596691137.81
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages0.431033254132.71
EquityGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products0.401229333123.56
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.37593933113.12
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.34621660105.11
EquityDLFRealty0.32153016497.24
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software0.3160493895.28
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & other Products0.2990614487.32
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software0.2450145274.60
EquityREC LtdFinance0.22189607568.31
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance0.22121992867.29
EquityIpca Labs.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.1533405245.27
EquityHyundai Motor IAutomobiles0.1525758244.55
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense0.109977630.81
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment0.106351429.36
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.0945882428.47
Derivative Investments
Derivatives - Index FutureNifty Future-/-1.82248850554.43
Derivatives - Stock FutureITC-/-0.28218560086.72
Derivatives - Stock FutureBajaj Finance-/-0.269412580.73
Derivatives - Stock FutureAvenue Super.-/-0.1412585043.10
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.3511000000108.17
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.331000000099.91
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.08250000024.97
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.05150000014.76
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsAXIS Nifty 50 ETF-/-0.779750000235.27
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-12.1003,691.18
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--1.070-,323.76

Key information

Fund House:
Axis Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-Jan-2009
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,27,278.17
Trustee/s:
Mr. Rudrapriya Ray, Mr. Murray Alan Coble
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Gop Kumar Bhaskaran
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Ravi Narayanan, Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry
Compliance Officer/s:
Darshan Kapadia
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Milind Vengurlekar
Fund Manager/s:
Shreyash Devalkar
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One Lodha Place. 22nd & 23rd Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Par el, Maharashtra, Mumbai - 400013.
Contact Nos:
022-43255161
Fax:
022-43255199
Email:
customerserivce@axismf.com
Website:
www.axismf.com

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

