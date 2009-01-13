AXIS Bluechip Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Bluechip Fund Direct G
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Shreyash Devalkar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 30517.08
AXIS Bluechip Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 65.09
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 3.00% - If redeemed within 6 months from the date of allotment. 2.00% - If redeemed after 6 months and before 12 months from the date of allotment. 1.00% - If redeemrd after 12 months and before 24 months from the date of alloment. Nil - If redeemed after 24 months from the date of allotment.
AXIS Bluechip Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
AXIS Bluechip Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.16
4.95
-3.82
-7.54
4.41
8.86
19.51
14.64
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
AXIS Bluechip Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
AXIS Bluechip Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|9.94
|17510150
|3,033.45
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|8.35
|21153236
|2,547.06
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|6.20
|11219500
|1,893.51
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|5.05
|9809671
|1,540.31
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|4.87
|1741623
|1,485.65
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|3.29
|3172788
|1,003.82
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|3.22
|2822960
|983.30
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|2.94
|7471299
|896.63
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.93
|5616215
|894.80
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.81
|3317434
|857.58
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.42
|10717055
|738.19
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|2.28
|3660071
|696.49
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|2.17
|29784816
|661.52
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.11
|636190
|644.36
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.90
|2187098
|581.30
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.86
|1267167
|567.34
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.73
|3756294
|528.69
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|1.73
|754849
|527.83
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|1.47
|6264300
|448.58
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|1.22
|2653283
|371.65
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.22
|1206391
|371.23
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|1.12
|1001703
|340.97
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|1.00
|1365168
|303.81
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|0.97
|9480144
|295.25
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|0.92
|464991
|281.44
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|0.83
|523555
|254.00
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|0.82
|6314758
|249.43
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.75
|288989
|228.38
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.72
|185144
|221.17
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.68
|377843
|207.06
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.61
|3048493
|185.50
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|0.58
|1822310
|178.24
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|0.53
|3701686
|161.41
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.51
|685487
|157.01
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|0.47
|650118
|142.39
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.46
|11899784
|141.11
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.45
|5596691
|137.81
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|0.43
|1033254
|132.71
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|0.40
|1229333
|123.56
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.37
|593933
|113.12
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.34
|621660
|105.11
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|0.32
|1530164
|97.24
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|0.31
|604938
|95.28
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.29
|906144
|87.32
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|0.24
|501452
|74.60
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|0.22
|1896075
|68.31
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|0.22
|1219928
|67.29
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.15
|334052
|45.27
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|0.15
|257582
|44.55
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.10
|99776
|30.81
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.10
|63514
|29.36
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.09
|458824
|28.47
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Index Future
|Nifty Future
|-/-
|1.82
|248850
|554.43
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|ITC
|-/-
|0.28
|2185600
|86.72
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.26
|94125
|80.73
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Avenue Super.
|-/-
|0.14
|125850
|43.10
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.35
|11000000
|108.17
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.33
|10000000
|99.91
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.08
|2500000
|24.97
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.05
|1500000
|14.76
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|AXIS Nifty 50 ETF
|-/-
|0.77
|9750000
|235.27
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|12.10
|0
|3,691.18
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.07
|0
|-,323.76
