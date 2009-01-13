AXIS BSE Sensex ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS BSE Sensex ETF
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 10-Mar-2023
Fund Manager
: Karthik Kumar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 118.37
AXIS BSE Sensex ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 77.7831
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
AXIS BSE Sensex ETF- NAV Chart
AXIS BSE Sensex ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.68
4.38
-3.56
-7.23
4.38
-
-
16.04
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
AXIS BSE Sensex ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|15.41
|105371
|18.24
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|9.99
|98249
|11.82
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|9.55
|94229
|11.30
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|7.17
|50310
|8.49
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.94
|37267
|5.84
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.35
|16275
|5.15
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|4.30
|128908
|5.08
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|4.15
|14107
|4.91
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.40
|39649
|4.02
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.29
|20486
|3.89
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.11
|53461
|3.67
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.80
|3878
|3.31
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.68
|12294
|3.17
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|2.30
|12436
|2.72
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.02
|15028
|2.39
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.96
|14734
|2.32
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.85
|1838
|2.19
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.77
|94605
|2.09
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.74
|66209
|2.05
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.53
|29144
|1.80
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.50
|5780
|1.77
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.34
|63132
|1.58
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.33
|1559
|1.57
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.32
|114273
|1.56
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.19
|7536
|1.41
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|1.15
|6246
|1.36
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.11
|8854
|1.31
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.92
|10148
|1.08
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.91
|4924
|1.07
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.76
|9138
|0.90
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.10
|0
|0.12
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.03
|0
|0.02
