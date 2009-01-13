AXIS BSE Sensex Index Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS BSE Sensex Index Fund Regular G
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 08-Feb-2024
Fund Manager
: Karthik Kumar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 43.55
AXIS BSE Sensex Index Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.4791
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
AXIS BSE Sensex Index Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
AXIS BSE Sensex Index Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.7
4.32
-3.72
-7.57
3.68
-
-
4.35
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
AXIS BSE Sensex Index Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
AXIS BSE Sensex Index Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|15.42
|38795
|6.71
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|9.98
|36129
|4.34
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|9.55
|34651
|4.15
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|7.17
|18499
|3.12
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.94
|13705
|2.15
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.35
|5985
|1.89
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|4.30
|47398
|1.87
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|4.15
|5187
|1.80
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.40
|14587
|1.48
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.29
|7536
|1.43
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.10
|19636
|1.35
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.80
|1425
|1.21
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.68
|4518
|1.16
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|2.29
|4551
|0.99
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.02
|5523
|0.88
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.96
|5418
|0.85
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.85
|675
|0.80
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.77
|34712
|0.76
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.74
|24302
|0.75
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.53
|10744
|0.66
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.51
|2134
|0.65
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.33
|23086
|0.57
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.32
|570
|0.57
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.32
|41768
|0.57
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.19
|2766
|0.51
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|1.15
|2304
|0.50
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.10
|3222
|0.47
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.92
|3754
|0.40
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.91
|1818
|0.39
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.76
|3340
|0.33
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.38
|0
|0.16
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.18
|0
|-0.07
