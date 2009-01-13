AXIS Corporate Bond Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Corporate Bond Fund Direct G
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 23-Jun-2017
Fund Manager
: Devang Shah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 6298.58
AXIS Corporate Bond Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 17.7102
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
AXIS Corporate Bond Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
AXIS Corporate Bond Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.67
1.78
2.96
4.69
9.47
7.46
7.52
7.67
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
AXIS Corporate Bond Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
AXIS Corporate Bond Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.51
|15000
|149.75
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.10
|12500
|125.10
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.09
|12500
|124.97
|Corporate Debts
|Kohima-Mariani T
|-/-
|1.95
|11800
|116.53
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.85
|11000
|110.39
|Corporate Debts
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|1.69
|10000
|100.95
|Corporate Debts
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|1.68
|10000
|100.25
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.68
|10000
|100.23
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|1.68
|1000
|100.12
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.67
|10000
|99.73
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|1.63
|100
|97.55
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.51
|9000
|90.33
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|1.51
|9000
|90.03
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.43
|8500
|85.45
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|1.27
|7500
|75.59
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|1.26
|7500
|75.19
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.26
|7500
|75.00
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.26
|7500
|74.91
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.25
|7500
|74.87
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|1.25
|7500
|74.47
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.18
|7000
|70.66
|Corporate Debts
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|1.18
|7000
|70.57
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.18
|7000
|70.33
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.10
|6500
|65.48
|Corporate Debts
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|1.08
|650
|64.30
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|1.00
|6000
|59.77
|Corporate Debts
|Larsen & Toubro
|-/-
|0.93
|5500
|55.57
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.93
|5500
|55.38
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.85
|5000
|50.77
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.85
|5000
|50.71
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.85
|500
|50.64
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|0.85
|51
|50.45
|Corporate Debts
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|0.84
|5000
|50.26
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.84
|5000
|50.23
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.84
|5000
|50.22
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.84
|5000
|50.20
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.84
|5000
|50.19
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.84
|5000
|50.17
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.84
|500
|50.14
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.84
|5000
|50.09
|Floating Rate Instruments
|Citicorp Fin. (I
|-/-
|0.84
|5000
|49.94
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.84
|5000
|49.90
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.83
|500
|49.78
|Corporate Debts
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|0.83
|500
|49.68
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.83
|500
|49.61
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.83
|500
|49.25
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.75
|450
|45.00
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.70
|5000
|41.75
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.68
|4500
|40.97
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.68
|4000
|40.34
|Corporate Debts
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.60
|3500
|35.71
|Corporate Debts
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|0.59
|3500
|35.32
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.59
|3500
|35.15
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.50
|3000
|30.10
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.50
|3000
|30.08
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.42
|2500
|25.17
|Corporate Debts
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|0.42
|2500
|25.16
|Corporate Debts
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|0.42
|2500
|25.11
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.42
|2500
|25.10
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.42
|2500
|25.09
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.42
|2500
|25.08
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.42
|250
|25.07
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.42
|2500
|25.05
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.42
|2500
|25.03
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.42
|2500
|25.02
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|0.39
|25
|23.54
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.34
|2500
|20.15
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.33
|2000
|19.93
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|0.32
|20
|18.80
|Corporate Debts
|L&T Finance Ltd
|-/-
|0.25
|1500
|15.10
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.25
|1500
|14.97
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.17
|10
|10.17
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.17
|1000
|10.14
|Corporate Debts
|India Infra Debt
|-/-
|0.17
|100
|9.96
|Corporate Debts
|M T N L
|-/-
|0.13
|800
|7.92
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.09
|50
|5.11
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.08
|500
|5.02
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.08
|50
|5.02
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.08
|500
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.07
|41
|4.08
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.03
|20
|2.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|10.80
|63016700
|644.82
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|4.04
|23500000
|241.40
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|2.16
|12500000
|128.81
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|1.81
|10500000
|108.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|1.41
|8500000
|84.21
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2037
|-/-
|0.84
|5000000
|50.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.67
|3864500
|39.82
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|0.52
|3000000
|30.82
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.51
|3000000
|30.19
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|0.42
|2500000
|25.19
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2036
|-/-
|0.42
|2500000
|24.93
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.37
|2502400
|21.95
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.36
|2502400
|21.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.30
|2072000
|18.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.25
|1690000
|14.88
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.15
|1063500
|9.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.14
|1000000
|8.12
|Govt. Securities
|Bihar 2031
|-/-
|0.09
|500000
|5.17
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2028
|-/-
|0.09
|500000
|5.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2063
|-/-
|0.09
|500000
|5.12
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.08
|485200
|4.95
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2026
|-/-
|0.06
|332000
|3.36
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|0.03
|151100
|1.55
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.02
|141200
|1.44
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2034
|-/-
|0.02
|141500
|1.42
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Floating and Receive Fix
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.40
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Floating and Receive Fix
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.40
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.83
|1000
|49.36
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.66
|0
|218.65
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.59
|0
|35.10
