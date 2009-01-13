iifl-logo
AXIS Corporate Bond Fund Regular G

AXIS Corporate Bond Fund Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Axis Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

AXIS Corporate Bond Fund Regular G

AMC

Axis Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Income Funds

Launch Date

23-Jun-2017

Fund Manager

Devang Shah

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

6298.58

AXIS Corporate Bond Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  16.7579

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

AXIS Corporate Bond Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

AXIS Corporate Bond Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.66
1.73
2.81
4.38
8.81
6.77
6.81
6.9
Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55

AXIS Corporate Bond Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

AXIS Corporate Bond Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-2.5115000149.75
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-2.1012500125.10
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-2.0912500124.97
Corporate DebtsKohima-Mariani T-/-1.9511800116.53
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.8511000110.39
Corporate DebtsSummit Digitel.-/-1.6910000100.95
Corporate DebtsIndiGrid Trust-/-1.6810000100.25
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-1.6810000100.23
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-1.681000100.12
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.671000099.73
PTCIndia Universal Trust-/-1.6310097.55
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.51900090.33
Corporate DebtsM & M Fin. Serv.-/-1.51900090.03
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.43850085.45
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-1.27750075.59
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-1.26750075.19
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.26750075.00
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-1.26750074.91
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.25750074.87
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-1.25750074.47
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.18700070.66
Corporate DebtsIndiGrid Trust-/-1.18700070.57
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-1.18700070.33
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-1.10650065.48
Corporate DebtsSt Bk of India-/-1.0865064.30
Corporate DebtsNatl. Hous. Bank-/-1.00600059.77
Corporate DebtsLarsen & Toubro-/-0.93550055.57
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.93550055.38
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-0.85500050.77
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-0.85500050.71
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.8550050.64
PTCIndia Universal Trust-/-0.855150.45
Corporate DebtsIndiGrid Trust-/-0.84500050.26
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.84500050.23
Corporate DebtsTata Capital-/-0.84500050.22
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-0.84500050.20
Corporate DebtsNatl. Hous. Bank-/-0.84500050.19
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.84500050.17
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.8450050.14
Corporate DebtsE X I M Bank-/-0.84500050.09
Floating Rate InstrumentsCiticorp Fin. (I-/-0.84500049.94
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.84500049.90
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.8350049.78
Corporate DebtsSummit Digitel.-/-0.8350049.68
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.8350049.61
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.8350049.25
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.7545045.00
Corporate DebtsPower Grid Corpn-/-0.70500041.75
Corporate DebtsPower Grid Corpn-/-0.68450040.97
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-0.68400040.34
Corporate DebtsDME Development-/-0.60350035.71
Corporate DebtsNuclear Power Co-/-0.59350035.32
Corporate DebtsKotak Mahindra P-/-0.59350035.15
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.50300030.10
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.50300030.08
Corporate DebtsTata Capital-/-0.42250025.17
Corporate DebtsJamnagar Utiliti-/-0.42250025.16
Corporate DebtsPipeline Infra-/-0.42250025.11
Corporate DebtsE X I M Bank-/-0.42250025.10
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-0.42250025.09
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.42250025.08
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.4225025.07
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.42250025.05
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.42250025.03
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.42250025.02
PTCIndia Universal Trust-/-0.392523.54
Corporate DebtsPower Grid Corpn-/-0.34250020.15
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.33200019.93
PTCIndia Universal Trust-/-0.322018.80
Corporate DebtsL&T Finance Ltd-/-0.25150015.10
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.25150014.97
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-0.171010.17
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.17100010.14
Corporate DebtsIndia Infra Debt-/-0.171009.96
Corporate DebtsM T N L-/-0.138007.92
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-0.09505.11
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.085005.02
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.08505.02
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-0.085005.00
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.07414.08
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.03202.00
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-10.8063016700644.82
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-4.0423500000241.40
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-2.1612500000128.81
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-1.8110500000108.01
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2032-/-1.41850000084.21
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka 2037-/-0.84500000050.10
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-0.67386450039.82
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2037-/-0.52300000030.82
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-0.51300000030.19
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-0.42250000025.19
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2036-/-0.42250000024.93
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.37250240021.95
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.36250240021.23
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.30207200018.15
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.25169000014.88
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.1510635009.08
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.1410000008.12
Govt. SecuritiesBihar 2031-/-0.095000005.17
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2028-/-0.095000005.17
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2063-/-0.095000005.12
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-0.084852004.95
Govt. SecuritiesHaryana 2026-/-0.063320003.36
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2032-/-0.031511001.55
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.021412001.44
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka 2034-/-0.021415001.42
Derivative Investments
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Floating and Receive Fix-/-0.0100.40
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Floating and Receive Fix-/-0.0100.40
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.83100049.36
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-3.660218.65
Reverse RepoC C I-/-0.59035.10

Key information

Fund House:
Axis Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-Jan-2009
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,27,278.17
Trustee/s:
Mr. Rudrapriya Ray, Mr. Murray Alan Coble
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Gop Kumar Bhaskaran
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Ravi Narayanan, Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry
Compliance Officer/s:
Darshan Kapadia
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Milind Vengurlekar
Fund Manager/s:
Devang Shah
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One Lodha Place. 22nd & 23rd Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Par el, Maharashtra, Mumbai - 400013.
Contact Nos:
022-43255161
Fax:
022-43255199
Email:
customerserivce@axismf.com
Website:
www.axismf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

