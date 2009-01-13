iifl-logo
AXIS Credit Risk Fund Direct G

AXIS Credit Risk Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Axis Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

AXIS Credit Risk Fund Direct G

AMC

Axis Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Income Funds

Launch Date

25-Jun-2014

Fund Manager

Akhil Thakker

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

380.54

AXIS Credit Risk Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  23.4157

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

0.50% - If redeemed/switched out within 3 months from date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out afther 3 months from date of allotment.

AXIS Credit Risk Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

AXIS Credit Risk Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.55
1.42
2.61
4.56
9.33
7.63
7.62
8.25
Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55

AXIS Credit Risk Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

AXIS Credit Risk Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Embassy Off.REIT1,00,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsKohima-Mariani T-/-5.17200019.75
Corporate DebtsTata Projects-/-4.99190019.07
Corporate DebtsBirla Corpn.-/-4.2323016.16
Corporate DebtsInfopark Proper.-/-3.93150015.02
Corporate DebtsNirma-/-3.93150015.02
Corporate DebtsA B Renewables-/-3.93150015.00
Corporate DebtsDelhi Intl.Airp.-/-3.9315014.99
Corporate DebtsTruhome Finance-/-3.92150014.98
Corporate DebtsA B Real Estate-/-3.92150014.98
Corporate DebtsNatl. Hous. Bank-/-3.91150014.94
Corporate DebtsVedanta-/-3.13120011.96
Corporate DebtsNuvama Wealth.-/-3.12120011.93
Corporate DebtsDLF Home Develop-/-2.62100010.01
Corporate DebtsIndostar Capital-/-2.62100010.00
Corporate DebtsProfectus Capita-/-2.62100010.00
Corporate DebtsAB Digital-/-2.62100010.00
Corporate DebtsRenServ Global-/-2.6210009.98
Corporate DebtsVeritas Finance-/-2.6110009.97
Corporate DebtsVistaar Fin.-/-2.6110009.96
Corporate DebtsBamboo Hotels &-/-2.6110009.95
Corporate DebtsAptus Finance In-/-2.5810009.85
Corporate DebtsAadhar Hsg. Fin.-/-2.118008.06
Corporate DebtsTyger Capital-/-2.098007.96
Corporate DebtsEmbassy Off.REIT-/-1.315004.99
Corporate DebtsDLF Cyber City-/-1.054004.00
Corporate DebtsAadhar Hsg. Fin.-/-0.522002.00
Corporate DebtsKogta Financial-/-0.221500.83
Floating Rate InstrumentsSK Finance-/-0.15700.58
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-5.92220000022.59
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-4.29160000016.37
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-3.20121480012.22
Govt. SecuritiesTamil NADU 2036-/-2.98113880011.39
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-0.14500000.51
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-0.13500000.51
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.0261000.06
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.72010.40
Reverse RepoC C I-/-0.1300.51

Key information

Fund House:
Axis Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-Jan-2009
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,27,278.17
Trustee/s:
Mr. Rudrapriya Ray, Mr. Murray Alan Coble
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Gop Kumar Bhaskaran
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Ravi Narayanan, Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry
Compliance Officer/s:
Darshan Kapadia
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Milind Vengurlekar
Fund Manager/s:
Akhil Thakker
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One Lodha Place. 22nd & 23rd Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Par el, Maharashtra, Mumbai - 400013.
Contact Nos:
022-43255161
Fax:
022-43255199
Email:
customerserivce@axismf.com
Website:
www.axismf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

