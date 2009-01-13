AXIS Credit Risk Fund Direct IDCW W
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Credit Risk Fund Direct IDCW W
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 25-Jun-2014
Fund Manager
: Akhil Thakker
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 380.54
AXIS Credit Risk Fund Direct IDCW W - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.3004
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.50% - If redeemed/switched out within 3 months from date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out afther 3 months from date of allotment.
AXIS Credit Risk Fund Direct IDCW W- NAV Chart
AXIS Credit Risk Fund Direct IDCW W- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.55
1.41
2.6
4.55
9.31
7.42
7.4
8.11
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
AXIS Credit Risk Fund Direct IDCW W- Latest Dividends
AXIS Credit Risk Fund Direct IDCW W- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Kohima-Mariani T
|-/-
|5.17
|2000
|19.75
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|4.99
|1900
|19.07
|Corporate Debts
|Birla Corpn.
|-/-
|4.23
|230
|16.16
|Corporate Debts
|Infopark Proper.
|-/-
|3.93
|1500
|15.02
|Corporate Debts
|Nirma
|-/-
|3.93
|1500
|15.02
|Corporate Debts
|A B Renewables
|-/-
|3.93
|1500
|15.00
|Corporate Debts
|Delhi Intl.Airp.
|-/-
|3.93
|150
|14.99
|Corporate Debts
|Truhome Finance
|-/-
|3.92
|1500
|14.98
|Corporate Debts
|A B Real Estate
|-/-
|3.92
|1500
|14.98
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|3.91
|1500
|14.94
|Corporate Debts
|Vedanta
|-/-
|3.13
|1200
|11.96
|Corporate Debts
|Nuvama Wealth.
|-/-
|3.12
|1200
|11.93
|Corporate Debts
|DLF Home Develop
|-/-
|2.62
|1000
|10.01
|Corporate Debts
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|2.62
|1000
|10.00
|Corporate Debts
|Profectus Capita
|-/-
|2.62
|1000
|10.00
|Corporate Debts
|AB Digital
|-/-
|2.62
|1000
|10.00
|Corporate Debts
|RenServ Global
|-/-
|2.62
|1000
|9.98
|Corporate Debts
|Veritas Finance
|-/-
|2.61
|1000
|9.97
|Corporate Debts
|Vistaar Fin.
|-/-
|2.61
|1000
|9.96
|Corporate Debts
|Bamboo Hotels &
|-/-
|2.61
|1000
|9.95
|Corporate Debts
|Aptus Finance In
|-/-
|2.58
|1000
|9.85
|Corporate Debts
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|2.11
|800
|8.06
|Corporate Debts
|Tyger Capital
|-/-
|2.09
|800
|7.96
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|1.31
|500
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|DLF Cyber City
|-/-
|1.05
|400
|4.00
|Corporate Debts
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|0.52
|200
|2.00
|Corporate Debts
|Kogta Financial
|-/-
|0.22
|150
|0.83
|Floating Rate Instruments
|SK Finance
|-/-
|0.15
|70
|0.58
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|5.92
|2200000
|22.59
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|4.29
|1600000
|16.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|3.20
|1214800
|12.22
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil NADU 2036
|-/-
|2.98
|1138800
|11.39
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.14
|50000
|0.51
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.13
|50000
|0.51
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.02
|6100
|0.06
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.72
|0
|10.40
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.13
|0
|0.51
