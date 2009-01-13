AXIS CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL June 2028 Index Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL June 2028 Index Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 05-Jan-2023
Fund Manager
: Hardik Shah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 75.1
AXIS CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL June 2028 Index Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.8763
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
AXIS CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL June 2028 Index Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
AXIS CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL June 2028 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.55
1.15
2.64
4.19
9.02
-
-
8.16
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
AXIS CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL June 2028 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
AXIS CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL June 2028 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|39.45
|2950000
|29.88
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU SDL 2028
|-/-
|20.42
|1500000
|15.46
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2028
|-/-
|8.74
|640000
|6.61
|Govt. Securities
|RAJASTHAN 2028
|-/-
|6.86
|500000
|5.19
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2028
|-/-
|6.83
|500000
|5.17
|Govt. Securities
|KERALA 2028
|-/-
|6.79
|500000
|5.14
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|5.69
|425000
|4.31
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.88
|0
|2.18
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|2.34
|0
|1.77
