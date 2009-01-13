AXIS CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL Sep 2027 Index Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL Sep 2027 Index Fund Dir G
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 08-Feb-2023
Fund Manager
: Aditya Pagaria
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 32.6
AXIS CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL Sep 2027 Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.8377
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
AXIS CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL Sep 2027 Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
AXIS CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL Sep 2027 Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.5
1.08
2.45
4.01
8.65
-
-
8.37
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
AXIS CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL Sep 2027 Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
AXIS CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL Sep 2027 Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|49.01
|1575000
|16.01
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA 2027
|-/-
|30.93
|1000000
|10.10
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2027
|-/-
|13.88
|450000
|4.53
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|4.30
|0
|1.40
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.88
|0
|0.61
