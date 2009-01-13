AXIS Crisil IBX 70 30 CPSE Plus SDL April 2025 Index Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Crisil IBX 70 30 CPSE Plus SDL April 2025 Index Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 10-Jan-2022
Fund Manager
: Devang Shah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 463.52
AXIS Crisil IBX 70 30 CPSE Plus SDL April 2025 Index Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.956
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
AXIS Crisil IBX 70 30 CPSE Plus SDL April 2025 Index Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
AXIS Crisil IBX 70 30 CPSE Plus SDL April 2025 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.16
0.61
1.75
3.54
7.34
5.82
-
5.77
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
AXIS Crisil IBX 70 30 CPSE Plus SDL April 2025 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
AXIS Crisil IBX 70 30 CPSE Plus SDL April 2025 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|14.69
|670
|67.01
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|13.13
|600
|59.88
|Corporate Debts
|I O C L
|-/-
|9.85
|450
|44.92
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|6.58
|300
|30.02
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|5.48
|250
|24.98
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|5.48
|250
|24.97
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|5.47
|250
|24.96
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.88
|40
|4.00
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.11
|5
|0.49
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2025
|-/-
|16.46
|7500000
|75.07
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT 2025
|-/-
|5.49
|2500000
|25.03
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2025
|-/-
|5.49
|2500000
|25.03
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|6.53
|3000000
|29.79
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.90
|0
|17.77
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.46
|0
|2.07
