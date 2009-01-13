AXIS CRISIL IBX AAA Bond Financial Services Sep 2027 Index Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS CRISIL IBX AAA Bond Financial Services Sep 2027 Index Fund Dir G
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 08-Nov-2024
Fund Manager
: Aditya Pagaria
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 139.24
AXIS CRISIL IBX AAA Bond Financial Services Sep 2027 Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.3433
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
AXIS CRISIL IBX AAA Bond Financial Services Sep 2027 Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
AXIS CRISIL IBX AAA Bond Financial Services Sep 2027 Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.61
1.41
2.66
-
-
-
-
3.43
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
AXIS CRISIL IBX AAA Bond Financial Services Sep 2027 Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
AXIS CRISIL IBX AAA Bond Financial Services Sep 2027 Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|11.05
|1500
|15.07
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|11.04
|1500
|15.06
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|11.01
|150
|15.01
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|10.91
|150
|14.88
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|7.39
|1000
|10.07
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|7.37
|1000
|10.04
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|7.36
|1000
|10.03
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|7.34
|1000
|10.00
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|6.61
|900
|9.01
|Corporate Debts
|Axis Finance
|-/-
|3.69
|500
|5.03
|Corporate Debts
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|3.69
|500
|5.03
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|3.68
|500
|5.01
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.64
|50
|4.95
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|5.22
|0
|7.11
