AXIS CRISIL IBX AAA Bond NBFC HFC Jun 2027 Index Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS CRISIL IBX AAA Bond NBFC HFC Jun 2027 Index Fund Dir G
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 06-Dec-2024
Fund Manager
: Aditya Pagaria
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 40.34
AXIS CRISIL IBX AAA Bond NBFC HFC Jun 2027 Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.2811
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
AXIS CRISIL IBX AAA Bond NBFC HFC Jun 2027 Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
AXIS CRISIL IBX AAA Bond NBFC HFC Jun 2027 Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.52
1.23
2.5
-
-
-
-
2.81
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
AXIS CRISIL IBX AAA Bond NBFC HFC Jun 2027 Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
AXIS CRISIL IBX AAA Bond NBFC HFC Jun 2027 Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|KOTAK MAHI. INV.
|-/-
|12.43
|500
|5.04
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|12.42
|500
|5.03
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|12.41
|500
|5.03
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|12.39
|500
|5.02
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|12.35
|500
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|12.33
|50
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|8.67
|350
|3.51
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|7.44
|300
|3.01
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|2.48
|100
|1.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|6.57
|0
|2.66
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.51
|0
|0.20
