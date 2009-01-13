AXIS CRISIL IBX AAA Bond NBFC Jun 2027 Index Fund Reg IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS CRISIL IBX AAA Bond NBFC Jun 2027 Index Fund Reg IDCW
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 13-Sep-2024
Fund Manager
: Aditya Pagaria
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 767.29
AXIS CRISIL IBX AAA Bond NBFC Jun 2027 Index Fund Reg IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.4535
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
AXIS CRISIL IBX AAA Bond NBFC Jun 2027 Index Fund Reg IDCW- NAV Chart
AXIS CRISIL IBX AAA Bond NBFC Jun 2027 Index Fund Reg IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.48
1.15
2.36
4.28
-
-
-
4.53
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
AXIS CRISIL IBX AAA Bond NBFC Jun 2027 Index Fund Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
AXIS CRISIL IBX AAA Bond NBFC Jun 2027 Index Fund Reg IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|13.76
|10500
|105.72
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|11.66
|8900
|89.57
|Corporate Debts
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|11.15
|8500
|85.62
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|8.98
|6858
|68.96
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|7.52
|5750
|57.77
|Corporate Debts
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|7.19
|5500
|55.24
|Corporate Debts
|L&T Finance Ltd
|-/-
|6.56
|5000
|50.35
|Corporate Debts
|KOTAK MAHI. INV.
|-/-
|5.88
|4500
|45.17
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|5.75
|4400
|44.16
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|5.10
|3900
|39.18
|Corporate Debts
|Axis Finance
|-/-
|4.99
|3800
|38.33
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|3.28
|2500
|25.16
|Corporate Debts
|KOTAK MAHI. INV.
|-/-
|0.66
|500
|5.04
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|1.32
|1000000
|10.16
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|5.19
|0
|39.83
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.02
|0
|7.86
