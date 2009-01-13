AXIS CRISIL IBX SDL June 2034 Debt Index Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS CRISIL IBX SDL June 2034 Debt Index Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 04-Mar-2024
Fund Manager
: Hardik Shah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 15.42
Invest wise with Expert advice
AXIS CRISIL IBX SDL June 2034 Debt Index Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.1378
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
AXIS CRISIL IBX SDL June 2034 Debt Index Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
AXIS CRISIL IBX SDL June 2034 Debt Index Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.98
2.76
3.55
5.09
10.9
-
-
10.96
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
AXIS CRISIL IBX SDL June 2034 Debt Index Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
AXIS CRISIL IBX SDL June 2034 Debt Index Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2034
|-/-
|35.45
|500000
|5.10
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2034
|-/-
|24.70
|350000
|3.55
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA 2034
|-/-
|20.12
|280000
|2.89
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2034
|-/-
|6.91
|97800
|0.99
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2034
|-/-
|4.40
|62300
|0.63
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2034
|-/-
|3.64
|50000
|0.52
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.29
|0
|0.47
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.48
|0
|0.21
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement