AXIS Crisil IBX SDL May 2027 Index Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Crisil IBX SDL May 2027 Index Fund Dir G
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 07-Feb-2022
Fund Manager
: Hardik Shah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2245.75
AXIS Crisil IBX SDL May 2027 Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.0682
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
AXIS Crisil IBX SDL May 2027 Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
AXIS Crisil IBX SDL May 2027 Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.45
1
2.4
3.93
8.68
6.41
-
6.23
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
AXIS Crisil IBX SDL May 2027 Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
AXIS Crisil IBX SDL May 2027 Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT 2027
|-/-
|15.68
|34500000
|349.70
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2027
|-/-
|15.22
|33500000
|339.43
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2027
|-/-
|10.04
|22500000
|224.02
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2027
|-/-
|7.18
|15800000
|160.15
|Govt. Securities
|HARYANA 2027
|-/-
|6.50
|14300000
|144.92
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2027
|-/-
|5.53
|12100000
|123.29
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2027
|-/-
|4.09
|9000000
|91.23
|Govt. Securities
|WEST BENGAL 2027
|-/-
|4.02
|8800000
|89.66
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2027
|-/-
|2.96
|6500000
|65.96
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|2.86
|6300000
|63.83
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2027
|-/-
|2.82
|6200000
|62.88
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2027
|-/-
|2.50
|5500000
|55.73
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2027
|-/-
|2.28
|5000000
|50.75
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2027
|-/-
|2.27
|5000000
|50.63
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2027
|-/-
|2.24
|5000000
|49.89
|Govt. Securities
|Bihar 2027
|-/-
|2.05
|4500000
|45.74
|Govt. Securities
|RAJASTHAN 2027
|-/-
|1.56
|3500000
|34.78
|Govt. Securities
|WEST BENGAL 2027
|-/-
|1.28
|2800000
|28.44
|Govt. Securities
|Chattisgarh 2027
|-/-
|1.14
|2500000
|25.47
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2027
|-/-
|1.14
|2500000
|25.41
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2027
|-/-
|1.14
|2500000
|25.35
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|0.68
|1500000
|15.28
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2027
|-/-
|0.46
|1000000
|10.18
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2027
|-/-
|0.46
|1000000
|10.16
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|0.45
|1000000
|10.14
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|0.45
|1000000
|10.14
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2027
|-/-
|0.23
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2027
|-/-
|0.09
|200000
|2.02
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2027
|-/-
|0.02
|50000
|0.50
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.47
|0
|55.11
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.22
|0
|4.87
