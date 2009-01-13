iifl-logo
iifl-logo

AXIS Crisil IBX SDL May 2027 Index Fund Dir IDCW

AXIS Crisil IBX SDL May 2027 Index Fund Dir IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Axis Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

AXIS Crisil IBX SDL May 2027 Index Fund Dir IDCW

AMC

Axis Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Income Funds

Launch Date

07-Feb-2022

Fund Manager

Hardik Shah

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

2245.75

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

AXIS Crisil IBX SDL May 2027 Index Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  12.0679

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

AXIS Crisil IBX SDL May 2027 Index Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart

AXIS Crisil IBX SDL May 2027 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.45
1
2.4
3.93
8.68
6.4
-
6.23
Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

AXIS Crisil IBX SDL May 2027 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

AXIS Crisil IBX SDL May 2027 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGUJARAT 2027-/-15.6834500000349.70
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2027-/-15.2233500000339.43
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2027-/-10.0422500000224.02
Govt. SecuritiesTAMIL NADU 2027-/-7.1815800000160.15
Govt. SecuritiesHARYANA 2027-/-6.5014300000144.92
Govt. SecuritiesKARNATAKA 2027-/-5.5312100000123.29
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2027-/-4.09900000091.23
Govt. SecuritiesWEST BENGAL 2027-/-4.02880000089.66
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2027-/-2.96650000065.96
Govt. SecuritiesUttar Pradesh 2027-/-2.86630000063.83
Govt. SecuritiesKARNATAKA 2027-/-2.82620000062.88
Govt. SecuritiesKARNATAKA 2027-/-2.50550000055.73
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2027-/-2.28500000050.75
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2027-/-2.27500000050.63
Govt. SecuritiesKerala 2027-/-2.24500000049.89
Govt. SecuritiesBihar 2027-/-2.05450000045.74
Govt. SecuritiesRAJASTHAN 2027-/-1.56350000034.78
Govt. SecuritiesWEST BENGAL 2027-/-1.28280000028.44
Govt. SecuritiesChattisgarh 2027-/-1.14250000025.47
Govt. SecuritiesTAMIL NADU 2027-/-1.14250000025.41
Govt. SecuritiesWest Bengal 2027-/-1.14250000025.35
Govt. SecuritiesUttar Pradesh 2027-/-0.68150000015.28
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2027-/-0.46100000010.18
Govt. SecuritiesKerala 2027-/-0.46100000010.16
Govt. SecuritiesUttar Pradesh 2027-/-0.45100000010.14
Govt. SecuritiesUttar Pradesh 2027-/-0.45100000010.14
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2027-/-0.235000005.06
Govt. SecuritiesKerala 2027-/-0.092000002.02
Govt. SecuritiesHaryana 2027-/-0.02500000.50
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.47055.11
Reverse RepoC C I-/-0.2204.87

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Axis Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-Jan-2009
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,27,278.17
Trustee/s:
Mr. Rudrapriya Ray, Mr. Murray Alan Coble
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Gop Kumar Bhaskaran
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Ravi Narayanan, Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry
Compliance Officer/s:
Darshan Kapadia
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Milind Vengurlekar
Fund Manager/s:
Hardik Shah
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One Lodha Place. 22nd & 23rd Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Par el, Maharashtra, Mumbai - 400013.
Contact Nos:
022-43255161
Fax:
022-43255199
Email:
customerserivce@axismf.com
Website:
www.axismf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.