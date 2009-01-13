AXIS Dynamic Bond Fund IDCW Hy
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Dynamic Bond Fund IDCW Hy
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 06-Apr-2011
Fund Manager
: Devang Shah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1360.23
AXIS Dynamic Bond Fund IDCW Hy - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.5064
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.50% - If redeemed / switched out within 6 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed / switched out above 6 months from the date of allotment.
AXIS Dynamic Bond Fund IDCW Hy- NAV Chart
AXIS Dynamic Bond Fund IDCW Hy- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.95
2.99
3.45
4.24
9.43
6.76
6.65
8
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
AXIS Dynamic Bond Fund IDCW Hy- Latest Dividends
AXIS Dynamic Bond Fund IDCW Hy- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|3.77
|520
|50.23
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|3.13
|5000
|41.75
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.29
|30
|30.52
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.87
|2500
|24.99
|Corporate Debts
|M T N L
|-/-
|1.86
|2500
|24.75
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.51
|200
|20.08
|Corporate Debts
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|1.16
|150
|15.48
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.78
|100
|10.40
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.76
|100
|10.08
|Corporate Debts
|National Highway
|-/-
|0.68
|88
|9.14
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.39
|50
|5.23
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.39
|50
|5.20
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.39
|50
|5.19
|Corporate Debts
|National Highway
|-/-
|0.39
|50
|5.16
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.39
|50
|5.15
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.39
|50
|5.14
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.38
|50
|5.13
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.38
|50
|5.08
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.38
|50
|5.06
|Corporate Debts
|National Highway
|-/-
|0.38
|50
|5.03
|Corporate Debts
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|0.38
|250
|5.02
|Corporate Debts
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|0.38
|250
|5.01
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.37
|50
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.37
|50
|4.91
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.31
|40
|4.13
|Corporate Debts
|India Infra Fin
|-/-
|0.22
|25
|2.87
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|26.45
|34000000
|352.90
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|12.65
|16500000
|168.83
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|6.93
|9000000
|92.45
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|5.81
|7500000
|77.52
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil NADU 2036
|-/-
|3.75
|5000000
|50.01
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2039
|-/-
|3.74
|5000000
|49.91
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2037
|-/-
|3.74
|5000000
|49.88
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2038
|-/-
|3.36
|4500000
|44.84
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2074
|-/-
|1.88
|2500000
|25.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|1.16
|1500000
|15.45
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|1.15
|1500000
|15.41
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2037
|-/-
|1.13
|1500000
|15.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.30
|400000
|4.06
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2030
|-/-
|0.29
|394100
|3.86
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2030
|-/-
|0.27
|364800
|3.56
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2030
|-/-
|0.09
|120300
|1.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.07
|100000
|0.95
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.02
|30000
|0.31
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.45
|0
|32.74
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.71
|0
|9.50
