AXIS Equity ETFs FoF Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Equity ETFs FoF Direct IDCW
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 04-Feb-2022
Fund Manager
: Karthik Kumar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 25.9
AXIS Equity ETFs FoF Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.9867
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If redeemed/swich out within 15 days from the date of allotment - 1% If redeemed/switch out after 15 days from the date of allotment - Nil
AXIS Equity ETFs FoF Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
AXIS Equity ETFs FoF Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.01
5
-8.1
-16.56
-2.24
9.89
-
11.4
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
AXIS Equity ETFs FoF Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
AXIS Equity ETFs FoF Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI PN 100 Low
|-/-
|25.06
|3305638
|6.48
|Indian Mutual Funds
|SBI Nifty 200 Quality 30 ETF
|-/-
|24.91
|327025
|6.45
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Enhanced Value ETF
|-/-
|24.75
|733105
|6.41
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Nifty 200
|-/-
|24.71
|2348704
|6.40
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.79
|0
|0.20
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.22
|0
|-0.05
