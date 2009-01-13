iifl-logo
AXIS ESG Integration Strategy Fund G

AXIS ESG Integration Strategy Fund G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Axis Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

AXIS ESG Integration Strategy Fund G

AMC

Axis Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

22-Jan-2020

Fund Manager

Hitesh Das

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1163.13

AXIS ESG Integration Strategy Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  19.94

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

If redeemed / switched-out within 12 months - For 10% of investment: Nil For remaining investment: 1% If redeemed/switched out after 12 months from the date of allotment: Nil

AXIS ESG Integration Strategy Fund G- NAV Chart

AXIS ESG Integration Strategy Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.49
4.21
-7.69
-12.83
3.67
8.85
17.97
14.48
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

AXIS ESG Integration Strategy Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

AXIS ESG Integration Strategy Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Persistent Sys30,000
Torrent Power1,06,757
REC Ltd1,00,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks9.05607724105.28
EquityICICI BankBanks6.5263000075.85
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services5.0937700059.19
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance4.886659056.80
EquityZomato LtdRetailing4.26223250249.58
EquityInfosysIT - Software3.9927500046.41
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services3.118082736.18
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software2.8721204933.39
EquityTCSIT - Software2.869550833.26
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance2.4320210328.30
EquityWiproIT - Software2.2795000026.37
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software2.2517568326.13
EquityTrentRetailing2.135096924.72
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction2.047500023.72
EquityFederal BankBanks2.01131342123.32
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.0016500023.22
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles1.799337520.78
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower1.7380000020.06
EquityTata Power Co.Power1.6657000019.33
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles1.6130118018.69
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment1.463443616.99
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.4410500016.72
EquityColgate-PalmolivPersonal Products1.436770516.68
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.3623000015.84
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.235526314.28
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products1.1727500013.56
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages1.0527942512.18
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing1.041726212.07
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG1.045500012.04
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & other Products0.9711697211.27
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks0.975900011.22
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.931084110.98
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software0.82205009.56
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables0.79300059.23
EquitySymphonyConsumer Durables0.76830018.81
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance0.74605718.66
EquityCraftsman AutoAuto Components0.74190548.57
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance0.701469208.10
EquityGo Fashion (I)Retailing0.60986196.99
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.565495636.51
EquityGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products0.43500005.02
Foreign EquityRaia DrogasilDrug Retail0.421892424.82
EquityMankind PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.41209544.79
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services0.3670004.23
Foreign EquityNorsk Hydro AsAluminum0.0132240.16
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-8.02093.30
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-5.99069.70

Key information

Fund House:
Axis Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-Jan-2009
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,27,278.17
Trustee/s:
Mr. Rudrapriya Ray, Mr. Murray Alan Coble
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Gop Kumar Bhaskaran
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Ravi Narayanan, Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry
Compliance Officer/s:
Darshan Kapadia
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Milind Vengurlekar
Fund Manager/s:
Hitesh Das
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One Lodha Place. 22nd & 23rd Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Par el, Maharashtra, Mumbai - 400013.
Contact Nos:
022-43255161
Fax:
022-43255199
Email:
customerserivce@axismf.com
Website:
www.axismf.com

