AXIS ESG Integration Strategy Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS ESG Integration Strategy Fund IDCW
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 22-Jan-2020
Fund Manager
: Hitesh Das
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1163.13
Invest wise with Expert advice
AXIS ESG Integration Strategy Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.19
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If redeemed / switched-out within 12 months - For 10% of investment: Nil For remaining investment: 1% If redeemed/switched out after 12 months from the date of allotment: Nil
AXIS ESG Integration Strategy Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
AXIS ESG Integration Strategy Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.48
4.24
-7.7
-12.81
3.62
8.85
17.97
14.48
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
AXIS ESG Integration Strategy Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
AXIS ESG Integration Strategy Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|9.05
|607724
|105.28
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|6.52
|630000
|75.85
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|5.09
|377000
|59.19
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|4.88
|66590
|56.80
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|4.26
|2232502
|49.58
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.99
|275000
|46.41
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|3.11
|80827
|36.18
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|2.87
|212049
|33.39
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|2.86
|95508
|33.26
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|2.43
|202103
|28.30
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|2.27
|950000
|26.37
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|2.25
|175683
|26.13
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|2.13
|50969
|24.72
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|2.04
|75000
|23.72
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|2.01
|1313421
|23.32
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.00
|165000
|23.22
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|1.79
|93375
|20.78
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.73
|800000
|20.06
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|1.66
|570000
|19.33
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.61
|301180
|18.69
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|1.46
|34436
|16.99
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.44
|105000
|16.72
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|1.43
|67705
|16.68
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.36
|230000
|15.84
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.23
|55263
|14.28
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|1.17
|275000
|13.56
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|1.05
|279425
|12.18
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|1.04
|17262
|12.07
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|1.04
|55000
|12.04
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.97
|116972
|11.27
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|0.97
|59000
|11.22
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.93
|10841
|10.98
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|0.82
|20500
|9.56
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|0.79
|30005
|9.23
|Equity
|Symphony
|Consumer Durables
|0.76
|83001
|8.81
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|0.74
|60571
|8.66
|Equity
|Craftsman Auto
|Auto Components
|0.74
|19054
|8.57
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|0.70
|146920
|8.10
|Equity
|Go Fashion (I)
|Retailing
|0.60
|98619
|6.99
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.56
|549563
|6.51
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|0.43
|50000
|5.02
|Foreign Equity
|Raia Drogasil
|Drug Retail
|0.42
|189242
|4.82
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.41
|20954
|4.79
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|0.36
|7000
|4.23
|Foreign Equity
|Norsk Hydro As
|Aluminum
|0.01
|3224
|0.16
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|8.02
|0
|93.30
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|5.99
|0
|69.70
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement