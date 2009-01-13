AXIS Floater Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Floater Fund Direct G
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 12-Jul-2021
Fund Manager
: Aditya Pagaria
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 165.87
AXIS Floater Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1302.0786
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
AXIS Floater Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
AXIS Floater Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.83
2.99
3.68
4.57
10.98
8.16
-
7.43
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
AXIS Floater Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
AXIS Floater Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|3.09
|500
|5.04
|Corporate Debts
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|3.08
|500
|5.02
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|34.60
|5434000
|56.40
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|15.69
|2500000
|25.58
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|9.51
|1500000
|15.50
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2038
|-/-
|8.92
|1444100
|14.53
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|6.30
|1000000
|10.27
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|5.71
|925000
|9.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|3.09
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2038
|-/-
|3.07
|500000
|5.00
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|-4.60
|0
|-7.50
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|-7.36
|0
|0.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|-8.28
|0
|0.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|-9.20
|0
|0.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|3.29
|0
|5.35
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.86
|0
|4.67
