AXIS Focused Fund Direct G
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Focused Fund Direct G
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Sachin Relekar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 11556.73
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 58.31
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 3.00% - If redeemed within 6 months from the date of allotment. 2.00% - If redeemed after 6 months and before 12 months from the date of allotment. 1.00% - If redeemrd after 12 months and before 24 months from the date of alloment. Nil - If redeemed after 24 months from the date of allotment.
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.28
6.05
-5.76
-9.32
3.27
6.14
19.38
14.02
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|8.94
|8584867
|1,033.70
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|8.25
|5502629
|953.27
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|6.37
|2113502
|736.18
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|6.31
|854285
|728.73
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|5.62
|4138784
|649.87
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|4.90
|4039282
|565.80
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.67
|983954
|539.23
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|4.57
|1987953
|528.37
|Equity
|Torrent Power
|Power
|4.53
|4145953
|523.61
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|4.06
|21104204
|468.72
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|3.59
|927477
|415.25
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|3.28
|2591020
|379.22
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|3.09
|511373
|357.58
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.92
|1303212
|336.89
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|2.90
|690105
|334.80
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|2.81
|536054
|324.45
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.54
|951159
|293.73
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|2.51
|2578855
|290.53
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.28
|3825825
|263.52
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.96
|988296
|226.37
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|1.22
|741553
|141.11
|Equity
|Apar Inds.
|Electrical Equipment
|1.22
|243123
|140.94
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.07
|2001028
|124.19
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.95
|366076
|110.33
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|0.87
|368692
|100.20
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|0.73
|247387
|84.20
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|7.90
|0
|913.44
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.06
|0
|-7.62
