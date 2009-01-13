AXIS Focused Fund Direct G

Exit Load %

: 3.00% - If redeemed within 6 months from the date of allotment. 2.00% - If redeemed after 6 months and before 12 months from the date of allotment. 1.00% - If redeemrd after 12 months and before 24 months from the date of alloment. Nil - If redeemed after 24 months from the date of allotment.